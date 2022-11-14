 Skip to main content
Dixon scores 17 in Villanova's win over Delaware State

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon's 17 points helped Villanova defeat Delaware State 60-50. Dixon added seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Brandon Slater scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Caleb Daniels had seven points.

The Hornets were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 10 points. Delaware State also got nine points and eight rebounds from Brandon Stone. Cameron Stitt finished with seven points.

Slater scored eight points in the first half but Villanova went into the break trailing 27-24.

Dixon led Villanova with nine points in the second half as his team outscored Delaware State by 13 points over the final half.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Appoquinimink 30, Salesianum 20

Archmere Academy 29, Delaware Military Academy 8

Concord 32, Brandywine 6

Conrad 26, First State Military 6

Newark 41, Glasgow 8

St. Georges Tech 39, William Penn 13

Tower Hill 14, Tatnall 8

Wilmington Friends 33, St. Andrew's 14

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12