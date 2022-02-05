 Skip to main content
Doncic's 44th triple-double rallies Mavs past 76ers

76ers Mavericks Basketball

Employees at American Airlines Center prepare to install a new rim, board and stanchion, left, after a mechanical difficulty with the one that had been used, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday night.

The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when one of the rims was determined to be crooked.

Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

“To stay with it and to understand that the game wasn’t won or lost in the first couple of minutes coming back just shows a lot of character for that group in there,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost two straight games for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyrese Maxey added 18 points.

“We should have really blown them out,” said Embiid, who had his 23rd double-double in 40 games this season. “We gave them life.”

The Mavericks remained two games behind fourth-place Utah in the Western Conference. The 76ers dropped two games behind first-place Chicago in the East and 1½ behind second-place Miami.

After trailing 63-53 at halftime, a Dallas lineup missing big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber because of injuries outscored Philadelphia 54-35, thanks in part by employing a zone defense.

“We didn’t practically do the zone this whole season,” Doncic said. “It was amazing to see people talking. If you talk, you’re going to do great on defense, and that’s what we did tonight.”

“A few times this year we’ve been pretty bad against the zone,” said Seth Curry, the former Maverick who led Philadelphia with 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. “We’ve got to figure out ways to attack. Obviously after tonight, we’re going to see it again.”

While the 76ers outshot the Mavericks 51.4% to 45.9%, Dallas had 80 field goal attempts to Philadelphia’s 70. The Sixers went into play last in the NBA averaging 42.3 rebounds and grabbed only 36 to Dallas’ 40.

With Philadelphia leading 89-88 midway through the fourth quarter, Dallas went on an 8-2 run that included Bullock hitting consecutive 3-pointers for a 96-91 lead that it never relinquished.

Bullock made his 14th start of the season, his first since early January, with big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber out due to injuries.

It was the eighth triple-double this season for Doncic, who was selected Thursday as an All-Star reserve after starting the previous two games. He broke a 10th-place tie with “Fat Lever” for career triple-doubles and matched a season high with 15 assists.

“You’re an All-Star. I don’t take it for granted,” Doncic said. “I’m really happy.”

BASKET INTERFERENCE

The delay took place with 6:03 left in the first quarter when one of the baskets came out of alignment. Before the arena maintenance crew went to work, 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic of Dallas unsuccessfully tried to yank it back in place. The entire hoop, backboard and stanchion had to be replaced.

“It was enough time for us to get our defense right,” Bullock said.

TIP-INS:

76ers: Philadelphia shot 56.4% during the first half. … Embiid’s 12 free throw attempts (nine made) in the first half exceeded his average of 11.1 per game, but he shot only two in the second half. … Seth Curry returned to the 76ers’ lineup after missing the previous game with back spasms.

Mavericks: … Brunson scored all 11 of his first-half points in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Chicago on Sunday. They’re 2-0 against the Bulls this season.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

2/4/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 59, Concord 57

Delaware Military Academy 53, St. Mark's 47

Delmarva Christian 72, Gunston Day, Md. 42

Dover 71, Sussex Central 30

Glasgow 47, Brandywine 42

Hodgson Vo-Tech 54, John Dickinson 33

Laurel 84, Arcadia, Va. 42

Newark 63, Early College 37

Sussex Academy 40, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 32

Thomas McKean 42, Odessa 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, Concord 33

Cape Henlopen 76, Smyrna 26

Christiana 55, John Dickinson 32

Delmarva Christian 57, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 40

Dover 58, Sussex Central, Va. 24

Lake Forest 67, Laurel 31

Mt. Pleasant 49, Howard School of Technology 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Glasgow vs. Brandywine, ccd.

2/3/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 64, Smyrna 59, 2OT

Charter School of Wilmington 48, Archmere Academy 18

Chester, Pa. 68, Christiana 35

Delaware Military Academy 54, Newark Charter 36

Delmar 56, Woodbridge 51

Dover 71, Milford 39

Lake Forest 49, Red Lion Christian Academy 32

MOT Charter 34, First State Military 22

Middletown 59, St. Andrew's 48

Salesianum 54, Tower Hill 46

St. Georges Tech 65, Caesar Rodney 60

William Penn 66, St. Elizabeth 58

Wilmington Friends 65, Wilmington Christian 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Odessa, Wash. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 48, Archmere Academy 18

Delaware Military Academy 52, Newark Charter 34

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark 27

Dover 75, Milford 16

Laurel 60, Sussex Central 36

Red Lion Christian Academy def. Glasgow, forfeit

Seaford 59, Sussex Technical 35

Smyrna 57, Middletown 41

St. Elizabeth 62, Conrad 34

St. Georges Tech 54, Caesar Rodney 43

Wilmington Friends 37, Tower Hill 22

Woodbridge 50, Delmar 9

2/2/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 43

Brandywine 52, Odessa 49

Concord 66, Christiana 40

Delmarva Christian 67, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 61, Newark 32

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 50, Great Oaks Charter School 47

Howard School of Technology 54, John Dickinson 9

Indian River 51, Lake Forest 37

Sanford 58, Delcastle Tech 50

Seaford 76, Laurel 72

  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 65, Thomas McKean 18

Howard School of Technology 54, John Dickinson 9

Lake Forest 56, Early College 21

Newark 44, Hodgson Vo-Tech 32

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Odyssey Charter 9

  

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brandywine vs. Odessa, ccd.

  

2/1/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 67, Smyrna 63

Delaware Military Academy 53, Wilmington Friends 44

Dover 78, Sussex Technical 34

Greenwood Mennonite School 59, Holly Grove, Md. 36

Howard School of Technology 72, William Penn 70

Laurel 66, Indian River 46

Laurel 68, James M. Bennett, Md. 16

Salesianum 73, Appoquinimink 57

Seaford 51, Woodbridge 50

St. Elizabeth 78, St. Mark's 54

Tower Hill 60, Wilmington Christian 44

  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 38, Ursuline Academy 36

Caesar Rodney 54, Smyrna 36

Cape Henlopen 81, Milford 7

Caravel Academy 71, Woodbridge 38

Concord 57, Mt. Pleasant 45

Delmar 25, Sussex Academy 24

Greenwood Mennonite School 50, Holly Grove, Md. 30

Lake Forest 62, Early College 15

Laurel, Md. 68, Indian River 16

Sanford 50, Tatnall 47

St. Elizabeth 64, Charter School of Wilmington 55

St. Mark's 41, Wilmington Friends 35

 