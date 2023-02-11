 Skip to main content
Duchene's OT goal lifts Predators over Flyers, 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime, Juuse Saros made 23 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday but lost top scorer Filip Forsberg in the first period after he took a hard late hit.

Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation for the Predators, who entered play four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-10 past regulation this season. Carter Hart made 23 saves but couldn't stop Nashville's lone shot in the extra session.

The teams finished with 83 combined hits in a contest that turned extremely physical after the first period.

"We're in a tight playoff race, and our mindset is we have to come in and battle and compete," Predators coach John Hynes said. "Both teams have some physical players, and that's how the game played out. There's a certain intensity level and focus level that we need to be able to play with here coming down the stretch. And tonight was a typical example of how hard games are going to be."

Ryan Johansen set up the game winner with a drop pass to Duchene, whose wrist shot from the slot went off defenseman Cam York and under Hart's left pad.

"(Duchene) took over from there and got it done," Johansen said.

Hart said he should have made the save in spite of the deflection. "A goal you have to stop," he said.

The teams were slow to get going following a 12:30 p.m. start. But things heated up after Philadelphia defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen's check of Forsberg. Forsberg, who tops the Predators with 19 goals and is tied for the team lead with 42 points, appeared to hit his head on the ice after absorbing the hard but clean contact. He did not return.

"I thought it was a clean hit," Ristolainen said. "Unfortunate result."

Hynes did not provide an update on Forsberg after the game.

"That kind of started it all," Johnansen said of the physical play. "Something our group didn't like. Our team stuck together, played for each other, played hard and got a nice result."

Nashville's Tanner Jeannot responded with a hard hit on Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov at the outset of the second period, and Jeannot and the Flyers' Nick Deslauriers then fought, with both players landing clean shots. The physical play continued throughout the period, with the Predators taking every opportunity to finish checks on Ristolainen and any other Flyers skater.

After Juuso Parssinen sent Philadelphia's Noah Cates headfirst into the boards at center ice, Flyers forward Joel Farabee responded by dropping the gloves with Parssinen in the second fight of the period. Later in the frame, Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon delivered two hard hits on one shift, sending Scott Laughton to the bench limping after a check into the corner boards before an open-ice hit on Travis Konecny left the Flyers' top scorer sprawling backward to the ice.

Flyers coach John Tortorella has tried to establish a tough, hard-nosed identity in his first year at the helm. Philadelphia entered leading the NHL in hits, and the coach liked the way his team responded Saturday.

"That's what the team has developed into," he said. "I think all that stuff helps the room, helps that team aspect of it and I think it's grown as the year has gone on."

Niederreiter put Nashville ahead 1-0 1:43 into the frame with a backhanded deflection from close range after a setup by Duchene. Hayes answered just under nine minutes later using some nifty stick skills on a breakaway to set up a backhanded finish. Farabee sprang Hayes into a one-on-one situation, with Saros with an excellent pass from just beyond the blue line.

Neither team could get the go-ahead goal in the third despite lots of chances.

NOTES: Philadelphia fans broke out in 13 "E-A-G-L-E-S!" Philadelphia Eagles chants ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. … The teams finished the regular-season series tied at 1-apiece after the Flyers defeated the Predators in Nashville on Oct. 22. … Philadelphia fell to 11-13-3 at home while Nashville improved to 11-11-3 on the road.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Flyers: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Feb. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 54, Delmar 47

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 52

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 60, Brandywine 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 64, Delcastle Tech 50

Howard School of Technology 57, Indian River 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 33, St. Andrew's 25

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 66, Brandywine 13

Tatnall 60, Newark Charter 26

Woodbridge 70, St. Elizabeth 43

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 47, Sussex Central 44

Conrad 62, Newark 54

Lake Forest 59, Early College 38

Odyssey Charter 67, Red Lion Christian Academy 41

Salesianum 85, St. Mark's 47

Seaford 80, Delcastle Tech 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 67, Newark 30

Archmere Academy 51, Middletown 38

Calvary Christian 50, Chestertown Christian, Md. 9

Sanford 59, Ursuline Academy 51

St. Georges Tech 65, Conrad 46

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32