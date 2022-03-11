 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Durant, Nets rout 76ers in Simmons' return to Philadelphia

  • Comments
Nets 76ers Basketball

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers fans came to boo Ben Simmons. They left booing their own team.

Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 25 points in Brooklyn’s dominating first half in the Nets’ 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday night in Simmons’ much-hyped return to Philadelphia.

Seth Curry added 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Nets. They entered in eighth place in the East, but looked like a legitimate conference contender while badly outplaying the third-place 76ers.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and James Harden finished with just 11 points. It was the first loss for Philadelphia in six games with Harden in the lineup.

The game was dubbed as “Boo Ben” night, but the raucous fans instead turned their displeasure on the home team when the 76ers went to the locker room trailing 72-51 and again when Brooklyn built a stunning 32-point lead in the third quarter.

“I think all of us look at Ben as our brother,” Durant said. “We knew this was a hostile environment. It’s hard to chant at Ben Simmons when you’re losing by that much.”

Simmons, wearing a designer hockey jersey and flashy jewelry, watched from the bench, likely taking delight in the vitriol deflected away from him. The three-time All-Star is continuing to recover from a back injury that has sidelined him since being swapped for Harden in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

“We definitely felt like Ben was on our heart,” Irving said. “If you come at Ben, you come at us.”

While Simmons hasn’t taken the floor yet, Harden had been a boon for the 76ers unlike his time in Brooklyn, where the so-called Big 3 of Harden, Durant and Irving managed to play just 16 games together following Harden’s trade to Brooklyn last January that was billed as a potentially championship move. Harden exchanged fist bumps with Nets staff members just before tip before a shockingly poor performance from the 10-time All-Star and former MVP.

Harden missed 14 of 17 field-goal attempts.

“We just didn’t have the pop that we needed,” Harden said.

The only shot Simmons took was a dunk during pregame warmups that drew derisive cheers from the Philly fans.

The boos started early, as Simmons was met with catcalls while boarding the team bus to shootaround from the Nets’ downtown hotel. Simmons did oblige one fan for an autograph, with another being heard on a video widely circulated on social media yelling, “Why the grievance? Why spit in the face of Sixers fans? We did nothing but support you for five years, Ben. You know that.”

The heckling continued when Simmons was at the arena. He entered the court 55 minutes prior to tip, wearing a sleeveless Nets warmup shirt and sweats and spent 20 minutes passing for Patty Mills’ warmup shots. He didn’t embrace any of his former teammates, though he did walk the length of the court to hug a 76ers official and then exchanged fist pumps with coach Doc Rivers at halftime.

“Looked good to me, looked happy to be here,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “I think he was happy to get it out of the way.”

A large security presence closely watched the crowd and cell phones captured every Simmons move. By the end of the game, though, many 76ers fans had left and the remaining Nets fans were chanting: “BEN SIM-MONS! BEN SIM-MONS!” in a remarkable turnaround from the start of the evening.

WELCOME BACK

Former 76ers Curry and Andre Drummond, who also were part of the Simmons for Harden trade, were cheered during introductions, Curry made 10 of 14 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Drummond had seven points and seven rebounds.

MOVE OVER, REGGIE

Harden passed Reggie Miller for third on the NBA’s 3-point list when he made his 2,561st trey with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) missed his second straight contest.

76ers: Danny Green sat out after injuring his left middle finger in the first half of the 76ers’ 121-106 win over the Bulls on Monday.

TIP-INS

Nets: Improved to 21-15 on the road, where Irving is only allowed to play due to his vaccination status. ... Durant also had 14 rebounds and seven assists.

76ers: Paul Millsap returned after missing Monday’s game against Chicago due to personal reasons but didn’t play. … Former Sixers and Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Julus “Dr. J” Erving were in attendance. Erving rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the contest.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Orlando on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

DIAA State Championship

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 