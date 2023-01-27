 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagles, 49ers ride QBs Hurts, Purdy to brink of Super bowl

  • Comments
Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts following an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The late-game meltdowns stick in San Francisco.

Take the Super Bowl against Kansas City following the 2019 season. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to cough up a 10-point lead in the second half and lost to the Chiefs. Or last season's NFC title game, when a 17-7 lead unraveled because of a dropped interception, a conservative fourth-down call and an interception on the final drive. Winner, Rams.

Another blown opportunity at a championship that's hard to forget.

"As you go back to last year, we were a couple of plays away from making it to the Super Bowl again," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. "What's it really going to take for us to get there? We just have to minimize the mistakes and everybody has to be on their assignments."

Near perfection.

That's a pretty heady task for any team, much less one headed into Philadelphia, where the cold, an MVP finalist and the top-seeded team in the NFC await. It's going to get crazy loud — or is it crazy and loud? — at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers say they're ready. They have won 12 straight games, including seven in a row since rookie Brock Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick, took over at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

The second-seeded 49ers have been on the brink of adding a sixth Super Bowl for years, and their appearance Sunday in the NFC championship game is their third in four seasons. The Eagles may not have been a preseason favorite to get here, but a series of bold moves — notably the acquisitions of wide receiver A.J. Brown, linebacker Haason Reddick, cornerback James Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — have turned them into a team with a Super Bowl-or-bust outlook.

Want near perfection? The Eagles know something about that in Pro Bowl QB Jalen Hurts' starts, with a 14-1 record in the regular season and last week's playoff victory against the New York Giants. Hurts is playing through the lingering effects of a sprained right shoulder that cost him two games. He is putting in overtime ahead of his biggest test of the season against the 49ers' No. 1-ranked defense.

"It's in his DNA to be here at all times working on his craft," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "Whether that's in the weight room, whether that's in the training room, whether that's in the film room, this guy is obsessed with getting better."

Hurts had some doubters that he was the real-deal franchise QB headed into training camp. He wiped out any concerns pretty much after the opening-week win against Detroit and kept piling up big numbers and wins to the point where he was an NFL MVP finalist.

All that's keeping Hurts from a Super Bowl, the Eagles' second in six seasons, is the last pick of the draft.

Maybe it's more than just Purdy's play — he's had a meteoric rise this season from " Mr. Irrelevant " to undefeated rookie QB in the NFC title game — that helps the 49ers. He has no memory of the Super Bowl collapse. He played no role in the debacle against the Rams.

Purdy just knows how to win.

"He has a natural ability to play the position and that's why he's fun to coach because when he does make mistakes and do things, he can see it, he can know why, we can see it and we can all understand it," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

He gives them a chance, one reason the oddsmakers list the 49ers as just 2 1/2-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

SILENT COUNT

Purdy hasn't had much experience playing in a hostile environment during his brief NFL career with only two road starts. The first one at notoriously loud Seattle should have provided a good test for what Purdy will face Sunday in Philadelphia. Purdy got experience that week using the silent count, which Shanahan told him at the time would be beneficial in the future.

"He did say it was good preparation for what we might have to play in terms of the playoffs, going on the road for road games and obviously Philadelphia," Purdy said. "In these kind of games, it's all about communication. How can you operate smoothly, get in and out of the huddle, get the play off the right way, make sure everyone is on the same page. So that's definitely a big emphasis this week."

SLOWING HURTS

The 49ers' aggressive defense hasn't had many chances against mobile quarterbacks this season, with only six teams facing fewer run attempts by QBs than the 50 against San Francisco. That figures to change against Hurts and the Eagles, who use designed quarterback runs and scrambles as a big part of their offense. Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs this season.

"Any time you're facing a quarterback that has that type of ability, you just got to be on your assignments for a full 60 minutes, which is way easier said than done," All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. "There's times in a game where you might be part of a long drive, guys get tired and all of a sudden the first thing that goes is your mind and you forget where you might need to fit in a certain play. It's all about being detailed and everybody swarming to the ball if and when he does (run)."

CLOSING TIME

The Niners have had great success ending the first half on a high note since Purdy took over. In the eight games since he stepped in, San Francisco has scored four TDs and two field goals for a league-best 34 points in the final 2 minutes of the first half. The Eagles have allowed only three points in the final 2 minutes of the first half in their last eight games.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, California, contributed to this report.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark's 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Christiana 21

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21