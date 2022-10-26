Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn from Bears

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the move. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in return.
The NFL Network and ESPN first reported the trade.
The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.
The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.