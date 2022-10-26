 Skip to main content
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn from Bears

 A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the move. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in return.

The NFL Network and ESPN first reported the trade.

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.

The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Archmere Academy 38, Caesar Rodney 0

Concord 51, Delcastle Tech 16

Conrad 46, John Dickinson 16

Middletown 48, St. Georges Tech 14

Salesianum 37, William Penn 0

Smyrna 46, Dover 21

Tower Hill 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Appoquinimink 13, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7, OT

Delmar 27, Indian River 25

Laurel 41, First State Military 6

Newark 36, Thomas McKean 26

Red Lion Christian Academy 42, Sussex Technical 27

Seaford 48, Early College 0

St. Mark's 14, Delaware Military Academy 7, OT

Sussex Central 42, Cape Henlopen 14

Wilmington Friends 34, Howard School of Technology 8

Woodbridge 14, Milford 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 20, Tatnall 16