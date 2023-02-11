 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni uses lessons from Frank Reich

  • Comments
Colts Jaguars Football

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni often credits Frank Reich for his development as a head coach.

The mentor also learned from the student.

Before leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach, Sirianni spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Reich from 2018-20. They also worked together as assistants for three years with the Chargers.

While Reich focuses on evaluating his new team in Carolina, Sirianni is preparing the Eagles (16-3) for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) on Sunday.

Reich hasn't been surprised by Sirianni's quick rise.

"He's got an incredible ability to connect with players and it's just authentic, it's genuine," Reich told the AP Pro Football Podcast. "It's easy for him because he cares. He's just really good at that. He's also an elite offensive mind. He's a great game-planner. He's got that coaching pedigree. We worked together for six years. It was a real highlight. I know he's always complimentary because I'm like the older brother who mentored him, but trust me, this was a two-way street. We both benefited from it and I've learned a lot from that."

With the biggest game of his life approaching, Sirianni draws from the lessons he learned from his time working with Reich.

"Frank would always say this to me: 'No man suddenly becomes different than his cherished thoughts and habits.' Meaning no one suddenly becomes different. You are who you've been the whole time," Sirianni said. "This is a bigger game than this or this. They've all been big. I show a picture to the team every week of a mountain. There's the top of the mountain, you can see it, but the guy's vision is just on the steps right there (ahead). Your focus doesn't change because the situation or the game around you or the opponent changes. You still focus on one step at a time. The higher you climb on the mountain ... it gets windier, the conditions get tougher, it gets a little steeper, it gets a little harder to breathe. So now what an unbelievable time to just focus on the next step and don't look up."

Sirianni's success in Philadelphia is largely due to the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was a finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. Hurts took a giant leap in his second season in Sirianni's system.

Reich didn't have the opportunity to coach the same starting QB two seasons in a row in Indianapolis after Andrew Luck abruptly retired in 2019. He went from Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan.

The Panthers used three starting quarterbacks while going 7-10 in 2022. Reich knows finding a franchise quarterback is a top priority. He's working with general manager Scott Fitterer and owner David Tepper to identify the right one.

"It's a big deal," Reich said. "It's just a question of having a plan and executing the plan. Looking forward to that process. That'll be very enjoyable, studying the quarterbacks both in college and free agents, everybody that's available. Every option is open. But the main thing, as we've talked about, it's really looking for stability there. That's really what you need for the consistency that we want to show."

Reich's return to Carolina where he was the franchise's first starting quarterback in 1995 allows him to expand "kNot Today," a nonprofit that works to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation. Reich and his wife, Linda, formed the organization a year after he became the head coach with the Colts.

"This is a massive problem," Reich said. "Fifty million people are estimated to be victims of modern slavery, over 10 million of those are children. Human trafficking and slavery is a $150 billion industry, which should make us all sick. ... Our response is to join together as a team, and everybody do our part. For 'kNot Today,' we're about really trying to do three things. We want to push legislation that will protect children. We want to really focus on prevention education. That's a really big deal. Last year in the state of Indianapolis, we helped do prevention education for many students. And then we want to help support law enforcement."

The Reichs are partnering with International Justice Mission to also help trafficking victims on an international level.

"They've been leaders in this industry for a long time and we're trying to play our part," Reich said. "But each one of us have a part, parents, coaches, we all have a part in the process. This is all hands on deck. Let's each play our part in protecting children from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking."

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Saturday, Feb. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 54, Delmar 47

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 52

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 60, Brandywine 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 64, Delcastle Tech 50

Howard School of Technology 57, Indian River 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 33, St. Andrew's 25

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 66, Brandywine 13

Tatnall 60, Newark Charter 26

Woodbridge 70, St. Elizabeth 43

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 47, Sussex Central 44

Conrad 62, Newark 54

Lake Forest 59, Early College 38

Odyssey Charter 67, Red Lion Christian Academy 41

Salesianum 85, St. Mark's 47

Seaford 80, Delcastle Tech 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 67, Newark 30

Archmere Academy 51, Middletown 38

Calvary Christian 50, Chestertown Christian, Md. 9

Sanford 59, Ursuline Academy 51

St. Georges Tech 65, Conrad 46

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32