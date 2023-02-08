 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience

  • Comments
Howie Roseman

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watches during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. Roseman, the once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly for a year, returned to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title is back again after hitting rock bottom in 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

 Chris Szagola

PHOENIX (AP) — The "Howie! Howie! Howie" chants at the team's send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night.

They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago.

The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly for a year and returned to lead the Eagles to the franchise's only Super Bowl title is back again after hitting rock bottom in 2020.

The Eagles (16-3) are one win away from their second Super Bowl title in five years under Roseman's leadership. They have to beat former coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.

"You guys have a job to do. Whether I agree or not, that's the nature of the beast," Roseman said of the intense criticism he received in Philadelphia in 2020. "It's a moment to moment league. We had a terrible moment. In that moment, in this market, people pile on. It's just the nature of it. I've been through it before. I understand it. At the end of the day, it's my job to turn it around as quickly as possible. That's what we're trying to do here."

Roseman, who began his NFL career as a non-paid summer intern in 2000 and rose to youngest general manager in the league at age 34 in 2010, lost control of personnel decisions in a power struggle with Kelly in 2015. Kelly got fired after he bombed and Roseman regained his role as GM and executive vice president a year later.

After the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season, All-Pro center Jason Kelce mentioned Roseman's journey in his famous speech at the team's victory parade.

"Howie Roseman, a few years ago, was relinquished of all control pretty much in this organization," Kelce screamed to the crowd while wearing a costume donned by folks who strut in Philadelphia's Mummers Parade on New Year's Day. "He was put in the side of the building where I didn't see him for over a year! Two years ago, when they made a decision, he came out of there a different man. He came out of there with a purpose and a drive to make this possible. And I saw a different Howie Roseman. An underdog."

Roseman's honeymoon in Philly didn't last long despite the team going to the playoffs the next two seasons. He was chastised for drafting wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ahead of DK Metcalf in the second round in 2019. It got worse when the Eagles took wideout Jalen Reagor one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the first round in 2020. Roseman didn't get any credit for selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round that year because the Eagles already had Carson Wentz and most people thought they had needs bigger than a backup quarterback.

So when the Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020, Roseman was excoriated in Philly. Doug Pederson was fired just three years after coaching the team to the Super Bowl victory. Wentz was traded and Nick Sirianni was hired. That wasn't popular, either.

Now, Sirianni is the toast of the town, Hurts is an MVP finalist and nobody cares about Reagor/Jefferson because Roseman drafted DeVonta Smith and acquired A.J. Brown in a trade.

"I hope it doesn't happen again in five years but if we're playing in the Super Bowl I'll take it," Roseman said when reminded he's answering the same questions now that he heard in Minnesota before the Eagles appeared in their last Super Bowl.

Ten of Philadelphia's 11 starters on offense are players Roseman drafted. So much for those blunders.

"There's so much I wanna say," Roseman said with a smile. "At the end of the day, I don't think that we're at this moment of reflection or talking about anything we've done. We're just trying to win a game quite honestly. We like that we have homegrown players. That's the key to success. You wanna draft well, you want to re-sign your own guys. Obviously, we've supplemented them with some free agents on defense. But when you look at offense, you've always had this theory that it's easier to grow an offense together and it's easier to bring in defensive players that are free agents or through trades."

Roseman made all the right moves last offseason, from a trade with the Saints to acquire more draft capital to acquiring Brown and signing edge rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry.

"We thought we had an opportunity to be really great," owner Jeffrey Lurie said about signing off on Roseman's personnel decisions.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 48, Glasgow 46

Brandywine 66, Christiana 63

Cape Henlopen 53, Sussex Central 45

Conrad 69, Newark Charter 49

Delmarva Christian 68, Holly Grove, Md. 19

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Delaware Military Academy 49

Indian River 65, Early College 45

John Dickinson 54, Concord 47

Mt. Pleasant 63, Odessa 48

Polytech 68, Smyrna 51

Salesianum 77, Caravel Academy 63

Sanford 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Seaford 109, Sussex Academy 29

Tower Hill 52, Caesar Rodney 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Central 20

Charter School of Wilmington 69, First State Military 29

Concord 54, John Dickinson 37

Howard School of Technology 56, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 57, Delmar 56

Polytech 53, Smyrna 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Odessa 20

St. Peter and Paul, Md. 33, Delmarva Christian 32

Tatnall 64, Tower Hill 46

Ursuline Academy 66, Caravel Academy 42

Woodbridge 74, Lake Forest 26

Monday, Feb. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 64, Odyssey Charter 40

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, Newark 41

Middletown 64, St. Georges Tech 28

St. Elizabeth 62, MOT Charter 53

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Tri-State Christian, Md., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sanford 59, Wilmington Friends 24

Tatnall 45, St. Andrew's 16

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark vs. Christiana, ccd.

Saturday, Feb. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 57, St. Georges Tech 49

Caravel Academy 58, William Penn 49

Dover 64, Caesar Rodney 43

Middletown 77, Howard School of Technology 48

Sanford 49, Salesianum 47

Tower Hill 53, Archmere Academy 41

Wilmington Friends 75, MOT Charter 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 49, Dover 47

Newark Charter 50, Archmere Academy 17

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, First State Military 12

Sanford 58, St. Elizabeth 17

Ursuline Academy 82, Padua Academy 28

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 58, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, John Dickinson 45

Mt. Pleasant 69, Christiana 26

Odessa 58, Thomas McKean 41

Odyssey Charter 65, First State Military 29

St. Mark's 57, Delaware Military Academy 50

Tatnall 60, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 50, Glasgow 20

Howard School of Technology 50, Mt. Pleasant 30

John Dickinson 44, Christiana 37

Odessa 38, Thomas McKean 36

Polytech 48, Seaford 40

St. Mark's 36, Middletown 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Sussex Central 41, Delmar 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Calvary Christian 49, Holly Grove, Md. 43

Caravel Academy 69, Laurel 62

Concord 63, Christiana 52

Newark Charter 66, Delaware Military Academy 55

Salesianum 65, Tower Hill 51

Salisbury, Md. 73, Delmarva Christian 65

William Penn 54, St. Elizabeth 52

Wilmington Friends 53, Wilmington Christian 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Odessa 8

Cape Henlopen 56, Stephen Decatur, Md. 51

Charter School of Wilmington 60, Archmere Academy 46

Conrad 57, St. Elizabeth 56

Delaware Military Academy 43, Newark Charter 23

Delcastle Tech 48, Newark 26

Holly Grove, Md. 21, Calvary Christian 19

Laurel 43, Milford 33

Red Lion Christian Academy 74, Glasgow 12

Smyrna 77, Middletown 58

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 57, John Dickinson 55 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 74, Thomas McKean 30

Christiana 35, William Penn 33

Delmar 57, Worcester Prep School, Md. 19

Early College 58, Seaford 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Newark 34

Howard School of Technology 55, John Dickinson 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 51, Odyssey Charter 17

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47

Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41

Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56

Laurel 77, Indian River 31

Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63

Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46

Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51

Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41

Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22

Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34

Early College 48, Lake Forest 38

Laurel 42, Indian River 39

Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16

Sanford 52, Tatnall 42

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59

St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22

Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36

Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew's 17

Ursuline Academy 59, Archmere Academy 34

Wilmington Friends 49, St. Mark's 36

Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Thomas McKean 33

Brandywine 50, Great Oaks Charter School 41

Caravel Academy 67, Shipley, Pa. 56

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, MOT Charter 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 59, Great Oaks Charter School 25

Delcastle Tech 49, Christiana 42

Greenwood Mennonite School 49, Calvary Christian 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, MOT Charter 36

Howard School of Technology 59, William Penn 24