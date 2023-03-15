 Skip to main content
Eagles moving on from Big Play Slay

Darius Slay vs. Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs back a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

 David Zalubowski

The Philadelphia Eagles have informed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay that he will be released Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter: “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.”

The person confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it.

The move opens up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushes about $13 million of Slay's cap hit to 2024 for a post-June 1 release. The Eagles agreed with cornerback James Bradberry on a $38 million, three-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Slay played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps in free agency. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson are free agents.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 