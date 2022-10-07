 Skip to main content
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Eagles put undefeated record on line against Cardinals

Eagles Football Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia Eagles are the final undefeated team in the NFL after starting with a 4-0 record for just the sixth time in franchise history.

They'll travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.  You can hear the game on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL, with 'Eagles Countdown to Kickoff' beginning at 3 p.m.

The Cardinals are 2-2 this season, but are still searching for their first home win of the season after losing to the Chiefs and Rams.

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts has pushed into the early season MVP discussion.

Hurts is first in the NFL in yards per passing attempt and ranks fifth in the league in yards passing.

The Cardinals have a 6-0 record against teams from the NFC East during coach Kliff Kingsbury's four seasons.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Howard School of Technology 44, Hodgson Vo-Tech 18

Laurel 42, Woodbridge 0

Middletown 33, William Penn 7

Sussex Central 49, Milford 6