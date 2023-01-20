 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

  • Comments
Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) bobbles the ball before making a catch against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it's no wonder they're feeling great about a Super Bowl run.

Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late in the year with a sprained right shoulder. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was left off the injury report Thursday for the first time since he suffered a torn adductor late last month. The NFC postseason runs through the Linc. The Eagles went 2-0 this season against the New York Giants, their NFC East rivals who will be visiting on Saturday night. And they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Life is good in Philly.

"We know we put ourselves in this position by what we did all season," Hurts said.

Just a quick refresher on everything the Eagles did: They started 8-0 and 13-1 as Hurts surged into MVP contention. The Eagles finished 7-2 at home and even beat teams that featured key players in their last Super Bowl win, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

After all the hand-wringing in Philly for decades over the Eagles (14-3) never having had won a Super Bowl, optimism runs as high as a Schwarbomb that they can make it two championships in five years.

The last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl? Yup, the Eagles in 2018 over the vaunted New England Patriots.

Comparisons are welcome.

"We're 17, 18 weeks into this and we should be playing our best football by now," coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Giants (10-7-1) have gone from a team that posted five straight losing seasons to one that made the playoffs in coach Brian Daboll's first year. New York is coming off a 31-24 win over Minnesota in the wild-card round.

For QB Daniel Jones and the Giants, the season is already a resounding success. For the Eagles, a postseason-opening loss in Sirianni's second year — after a dreadful defeat to Tampa Bay in last year's playoffs — would make this season a resounding bust.

The Eagles are a healthy 7 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Saturday night start means fans will be buzzing — and buzzed from daylong tailgating — from pregame introductions.

"Their crowd is brutal and it helps when their team is as good as they are," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said.

Crazy things have happened in just one weekend of postseason football.

The Eagles don't want to be just another victim.

HURTS' HEALTH

Cal Ripken Jr. was on the horn to talk baseball but when Philadelphia was mentioned, the Baltimore Orioles great had a question about another sports bird. How is Hurts feeling?

"I knew he was going to play, but I'm just wondering the shoulder, how much it's lingered, how much it's bothering him," Ripken said.

The answer: seemingly not much.

Hurts was removed from the injury report this week and was described by Sirianni as "full go" against the Giants. In other words, no more vanilla offense. The Eagles took no chances with Hurts in the season finale and used a conservative game plan to ease him back into the lineup after his two-game absence.

"The consistency we had all season, the focus we had all season, I don't think anything changes in terms of the process," Hurts said. "The process remains the same throughout everything. But the standard rises."

GIANT KILLER

Hurts tied a franchise record with 35 total touchdowns. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown each topped 1,000 yards receiving. Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards.

Sure, the Giants are worried about them.

But the real Giant slayer is running back Boston Scott. Scott had two of his three rushing touchdowns this season against New York — one in each game — and a whopping 10 of his 17 career TDs are against the Giants.

"It predates my time here," Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He's a good running back. They've got a stable of good running backs. I can't answer it. I know just because he scored, I don't think he's a Giant killer."

SEASONS MEETINGS

Let's take a look at the Eagles' sweep.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth when they beat the Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium. Hurts threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for one. Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards.

The Eagles' defense finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.

Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for the Giants.

The second game had lower stakes, though Hurts threw for 229 yards in a 22-16 win Jan. 8 in the regular-season finale in Philly. The Giants already had the No. 6 seed secured and rested the bulk of their players. Jones took a seat. So did Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing.

Everyone is all in for the playoffs.

The Giants need all the help they can get. The four-time Super Bowl champion franchise has lost nine straight games in Philadelphia. New York's most recent win there came on Oct. 27, 2013.

COACHING BUDDIES

Sirianni was working his way up the NFL coaching ranks in Kansas City when Daboll joined the staff in 2012 as an assistant coordinator. The two developed a fast friendship. Sirianni considered Daboll one of his mentors. Daboll's circuitous route took him to the college ranks and then to Buffalo, where he helped turn Josh Allen into a franchise QB. Daboll showed no interest in the Eagles job after Doug Pederson was fired in 2021, and Philly hired Sirianni off Indianapolis' staff.

"A lot of my development as a coach came from him, so no surprise the Giants are playing the way they are because I know how good of a coach Brian Daboll is," Sirianni said.

Daboll knows Hurts well after having served as offensive coordinator/QB coach at Alabama in 2017 when Hurts was the starting QB there before transferring to Oklahoma.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 