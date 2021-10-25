The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games.
Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed the rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks.
Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday.
The Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Flacco, the former University of Delaware star and Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, will be in the mix to start for the Jets with Mike White and Josh Johnson while Wilson is sidelined.