Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Chicago Bulls 103-98 on Wednesday night.
Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row.
In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).
DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 points for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the second straight game.
Curry hit a tough elbow jumper with 10.7 seconds left to put the 76ers ahead 102-98.
“Once he gets open with Joel coming (to screen), it’s a tough cover,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s our best shooter.”
“I thought we did a pretty good job,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Give Curry credit.”
Chicago, which trailed by 15 in the second half, erased its 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter when DeRozan drained a 16-footer to tie it at 87 with 6:40 to play, as Philadelphia missed nine of 10 shots to begin the final period.
“Their defense got into us,” Rivers said.
But the Bulls went cold from that point, going 0 for 5 with a pair of turnovers until Alex Caruso’s dunk with 2:54 left trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 98-91.
Embiid helped the Sixers build that advantage, scoring on a putback that made it 94-89 with five minutes left. Although he missed the chance to convert a three-point play, Embiid made a pair from the stripe the next time down and the 76ers were comfortably up 98-89 on Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 4:11 left.
The Bulls, who came back from a 19-point second-half margin in Monday’s 128-114 win at Boston, didn’t go away, though. Lonzo Ball’s 3 with a minute left and DeRozan’s baseline jumper pulled them to 100-98 with 29.9 seconds left.
It looked as though the Bulls would have a chance to get closer when Embiid was called for a foul on DeRozan, but officials reversed it after a replay review.
“It’s huge when your best player really wants to win that bad, and is willing to go up there and sacrifice a knee to the groin or elbow to the face and make a winning play,” Niang said. “That doesn’t happen everywhere, so Joel is special for making the winning play.”
Chicago trailed by 18 in the first half when Embiid hit a 16-foot pull-up jumper with 1:48 left before the break. DeRozan had one of the highlights of the first half with a one-handed dunk with 2:49 remaining.
BACK IN ACTION
Embiid returned to the lineup after sitting out a victory over the Trail Blazers for rest. It was the first missed game of the season for the four-time All-Star, who played just 51 games last season due to injuries and rest on his way to finishing runner-up in the MVP race.
TRAINER’S ROOM
76ers: Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and Rivers told reporters before the game that Harris is dealing with symptoms. … Rivers also said Green is likely to miss at least a couple more games. Green was injured in the third quarter of Monday’s 113-103 win over Portland, a game Harris also missed.
TIP-INS
Bulls: Have lost eight in a row to Philadelphia. The Bulls last beat the 76ers on March 6, 2019. … It was the third straight 30-point game for DeRozan.
76ers: Finished a 4-0 homestand. … Philadelphia wore throwback jerseys from the 1970s, and the court was stamped with the Spectrum logo from their former home prior to their current one at the Wells Fargo Center. … Seven players hit 3-pointers as Philadelphia was 12 of 28 from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host the 76ers on Saturday night.
76ers: At the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
