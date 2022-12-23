 Skip to main content
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night.

"That's big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we trust each other, and we know what we have to do," Joel Embiid said about the comeback. "We started off the game soft, especially defensively, and as soon as we turned it up it changed the whole game."

Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

"That's some great company. Mo Cheeks was one of my coaches (in Oklahoma City), and then Wilt, I feel like he has every record," Harden said. "So just being in the conversation with some of the best basketball players to ever touch a basketball is always a blessing."

Harden's performance, approach to the game and the evolving chemistry between Embiid and Harden drew praise from the coach Doc Rivers.

"This is a generational scorer that has taken and decided to be a point guard, who still scores, but to be a point guard for this team," Rivers said. "That's hard to do. A lot of people, most people, can't do that, or will not do it is a better way of saying it. The fact that he is willingly doing it, running the team, organizing us, is huge for us."

Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 108-107 lead with four minutes left. The 76ers then had a 10-0 run.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Los Angeles. Paul George added 22 points and Norman Powell had 21. The 76ers limited George to five points in the second half, led by a standout performance from De'Anthony Melton.

"We knew how good of an offensive team they were," Harden said. "They caught us in that first half. The second half we picked up our defensive intensity, got out in transition and it made the game a lot easier for us."

TIP-INS

Clippers: John Wall sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

76ers: Harden's previous career high for assists was 17, accomplished 10 times. Before the game, Rivers said Tyrese Maxey is getting close to returning from a fracture in his left foot that has kept him out since Nov. 18.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Detroit on Monday night.

76ers: At New York on Sunday.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Thursday, Dec. 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 77, First State Military 33

Appoquinimink 61, Caesar Rodney 55

Cape Henlopen 75, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Caravel Academy 70, Smyrna 43

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, Glasgow 55

Newark 50, St. Mark's 35

St. Georges Tech 67, Milford 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 43, Red Lion Christian Academy 26

Delcastle Tech 37, Conrad 34

Delmarva Christian 45, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Georges Tech 53, Howard School of Technology 42

Wednesday, Dec. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Malvern Prep, Pa. 59, Middletown 56

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 78, Howard School of Technology 49

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 65, Conrad 48

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 59, Salesianum 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 36, Christiana 28

Tuesday, Dec. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Caesar Rodney 61

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 61, Sussex Academy 17

Laurel 56, Woodbridge 40

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

Odessa 62, Conrad 57

Polytech 67, Dover 59

Seaford 98, Indian River 71

Sussex Technical 45, Sussex Central 29

Tatnall 64, Wilmington Christian 13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14

Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27

Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53

Dover 63, Polytech 53

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26

Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

St. Mark's 48, Conrad 35

Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47

Tatnall 69, William Penn 32

Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22

Monday, Dec. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 56, Charter School of Wilmington 42

Chester, Pa. 85, Thomas McKean 22

St. Elizabeth 61, First State Military 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 50, Thomas McKean 34

Saturday, Dec. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bullis, Md. 67, Salesianum 37

Chester, Pa. 57, Delcastle Tech 47

Dover 70, Caesar Rodney 58

Greenwood Mennonite School 61, Tome, Md. 48

Howard School of Technology 61, West Philadelphia, Pa. 58

Laurel 79, Brandywine 49

St. Elizabeth 60, Overbrook, Pa. 45

St. Georges Tech 73, Glasgow 63

Tatnall 71, Newark Charter 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lackey, Md. 69, Appoquinimink 65

Wilmington Friends 43, Odyssey Charter 27

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57

Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29

Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38

Tatnall 67, Conrad 35

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21