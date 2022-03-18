Embiid, Harden lead 76ers over Mavericks

Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.