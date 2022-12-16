Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past short-handed Warriors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 118-106 on Friday night.
Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points.
Former Salesianum and Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points in his return to the arena where he played in college at Villanova.
De'Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven assists for Philadelphia.
The 76ers improved to 16-12, opening a seven-game homestand with four straight victories.
Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 29 points.
TIP-INS
76ers: Harris was scratched from the lineup just 20 minutes before tip-off after complaining of back pain. “He was fine at the shootaround this morning, but couldn’t get loose tonight,” Rivers said. “It’s tough because we really were shorthanded in guards.”. ... Furkan Korkmaz was inactive with a non-COVID illness.
UP NEXT
76ers: Hosts Toronto on Monday night.