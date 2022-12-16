 Skip to main content
Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past short-handed Warriors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 118-106 on Friday night.

Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points.

Former Salesianum and Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points in his return to the arena where he played in college at Villanova.

De'Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven assists for Philadelphia.

The 76ers improved to 16-12, opening a seven-game homestand with four straight victories.

Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 29 points.

TIP-INS

76ers: Harris was scratched from the lineup just 20 minutes before tip-off after complaining of back pain. “He was fine at the shootaround this morning, but couldn’t get loose tonight,” Rivers said. “It’s tough because we really were shorthanded in guards.”. ... Furkan Korkmaz was inactive with a non-COVID illness.

UP NEXT

76ers: Hosts Toronto on Monday night.

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57

Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29

Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38

Tatnall 67, Conrad 35

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21

Wednesday, Dec. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Caravel Academy 61

Howard School of Technology 75, Christiana 29

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46

Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45

Indian River 38, Early College 29

Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42

Middletown 66, St. Mark's 38

Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46

Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31

Polytech 67, Smyrna 55

Sanford 45, Newark 36

Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Tatnall 53, Odessa 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Camden Eastside, N.J. 50, Howard School of Technology 35

Greenwood Mennonite School 60, Holly Grove, Md. 26

St. Andrew's 56, Wilmington Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 39, Holly Grove, Md. 15

Newark 33, Odessa 29

 