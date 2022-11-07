 Skip to main content
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games.

Devin Booker scored 28 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three after winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season.

Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Cameron Payne and DeAndre Ayton each added 14.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 7

Caesar Rodney 26, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 54, Christiana 0

Delaware Military Academy 13, Concord 12, 2OT

Newark 36, Hodgson Vo-Tech 35

St. Elizabeth 41, Polytech 14

Tatnall 55, St. Andrew's 28

Wilmington Friends 28, Mt. Pleasant 0

Friday, Nov. 4

 Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0

First State Military 28, Early College 14

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7

Laurel 56, Indian River 14

Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16

Odessa 14, Seaford 7

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16

Salesianum 18, Dover 16

Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12

St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19

Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8

Thursday, Nov. 3

Conrad 26, Delcastle Tech 20

St. Mark's 48, Thomas McKean 13