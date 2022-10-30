 Skip to main content
Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109. Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime.

The Bulls went ahead in the third quarter. It remained tight the rest of the way. But the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time.

It was tied at 109 after the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball.

Chicago's Alex Caruso grabbed the rebound, but LaVine missed a 19-footer. Embiid then nailed a 3 to give the Sixers a 112-109 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9