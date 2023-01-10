 Skip to main content
Embiid scores 36 points, Harden has triple-double for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid says if he can walk, he can play.  With an injured left foot feeling better, Embiid got to put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night.

"We didn't want to mess around," Embiid said. "I wanted to make sure that we were all together and on the same page that it was going to be a three-quarter game."

Harden did his part and finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds — in three quarters.

Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season's NBA scoring champion. Embiid is chasing a second straight scoring crown — his 33.5 average entering the game was just a tick behind Dallas' Luka Doncic's 34.0 average — and he's trying to pass Wilt Chamberlain (33.5; 1965-66) for highest season-scoring average in team history.

Embiid might even set the marks in braids.

"Just wanted to change things up," he said, laughing.

Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers' victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have done their part in putting Detroit there. The 76ers beat the Pistons 123-111 on Sunday.

This was only seventh time all season their regular lineup of Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris started the game. The Sixers won for the 13th time in 16 games.

"It's a lineup that we're still evaluating defensively," coach Doc Rivers said.

"Clearly, it's a good offensive lineup. We just haven't seen it a lot. We've had no 'in-a-rows' where they played six, seven, eight, nine in a row."

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for the Pistons.

Harden got his triple-double in only 26 minutes, 2 seconds of playing time, his fastest time at securing that feat.

Maxey hit a 3 for a 38-29 lead in front of the Pistons bench and coach Dwane Casey tossed his hands in the air and called for a timeout.

Whatever was drawn up, it didn't work: Philadelphia came out of the timeout and scored the next 10 points. The 76ers scored 42 points in the third and sat their starters in the fourth.

Some of the final numbers came straight out of a bad pickup game in the park.

The Sixers needed only 11 3-pointers to reach their fifth-highest total since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger. The 76ers scored a whopping 82 points in the paint and shot 61% overall from the floor.

Maxey scored 16 points. Harris had 14 points and was a plus-40 in 27 minutes.

"We know how dominant we are. We know how great we can be," Harris said.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) was a late scratch. Former 76er Nerlens Noel got the start.

76ers: Harden leads the NBA with five games of at least 15 assists. It's the most for any 76er since Mo Cheeks had five in 1987-88.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Thunder on Thursday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45