Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark, although Embiid was not named among the All-Star starters from the Eastern Conference.

"I'm used to it and it's not the first time," Embiid said. "I think it's more of a motivation to go out there and try to win the whole thing. That's the only way that I'll get that respect."

Jokic gave Embiid a nod for his play.

"He's really talented," Jokic told the Denver Post of Embiid. "Really shifty."

James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half after being shut down by Denver's defense in the first half.

"We were able to figure some things out and get some stops," Harris said. "Guys stepping up and making shots was huge for us to cut the deficit in the fourth quarter to try and make something happen."

Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which has lost three of its last four games. Jamal Murray chipped in 22 points and Michael Porter added 20.

"We turned it over and they just turned up the pressure on us," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "They got to the basket way too easy with their attack mentality. And we just got way too careless with the basketball."

Embiid has scored 40 or more points nine times this season and 35 times in his career. In addition to the All-Star snub, Embiid was also given a $25,000 fine by the NBA on Friday for an on-court demonstration after-basket celebration during Wednesday night's win over Brooklyn.

"Let's keep offending Joel by fining him and not putting him among the All-Star starters," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said sarcastically.

The Nuggets began the day with the second-best team field goal percentage at 50.7% and tops in 3-point percentage at 39.5%. In the first half, they overwhelmed Philadelphia's perimeter defense, shooting 65.9% (29 for 44) from the floor and 10 of 17 (58.8%) from beyond the 3-point line. The hot shooting helped the Nuggets to a 73-58 lead at halftime.

Embiid started to take over toward the end of the third quarter, putting together a 16-point quarter on 5-of-6 shooting that keyed a 14-0 run that allowed the Sixers to close within 99-98 early in the fourth.

In the final quarter, Philadelphia wore down a Nuggets team playing the final game of a three-game, week-long trip. P.J. Tucker- who had switched defenively to Jokic and slowed him down in the second half- followed a Harden missed 3-pointer with a tip-in with over a minute left to stretch the lead to five. Embiid then hit a 3-pointer to restore an eight-point lead.

"I've always like to think I am a closer and I am," Embiid said. "Taking the last shot or taking a last second shot with the clock ticking is fun for me. I love getting into those types of possession where you have to make the plays. That's where you find out who is who and who is made up for those kinds of moments."

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jamal Murray did start after being listed as questionable with a left hip sprain. Murray missed the game at Milwaukee on Wednesday night. There were times in the third and fourth quarter where Murray appeared to try to stretch things out, but remained in to score 22 points.

76ers: For the second straight game, Embiid did start after being listed as a game-time decision with left foot soreness. Embiid had missed the final game of Philadelphia's five-game trip in Sacramento last Saturday night. .. Philadelphia was issued a third-quarter technical foul for only having four players on the floor.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play the first of back-to-back home games against Orlando on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 28 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Freire Charter School Wilmington 63, Providence Christian, Md. 61

Middletown 57, William Penn 49

Milford 52, Delaware Military Academy 46

New Town, Md. 58, Dover 52

The City School, Pa. 54, Cross Christian 51

Tower Hill 37, St. Andrew's 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Penns Grove, N.J. vs. Christiana, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 64, St. Elizabeth 33

Lansdale Catholic, Pa. 53, Tatnall 44

Polytech 48, Milford 20

Red Lion Christian Academy 47, St. Andrew's 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark Charter vs. Wilmington Christian, ccd.

Friday, Jan. 27 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 50, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Caravel Academy 67, Woodbridge 41

Indian River 63, Newark Charter 49

John Dickinson 60, Christiana 56

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 31

Malvern Phelps, Pa. 123, Cross Christian 75

Odessa 62, Brandywine 47

Salesianum 68, Smyrna 46

St. Elizabeth 55, Red Lion Christian Academy 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Havre de Grace, Md. 43

Wilmington Christian 77, Delmar 61

Wilmington Friends 46, St. Andrew's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Wilmington Friends 27

Delmarva Christian 62, Delmar 19

Early College 50, Christiana 23

Odyssey Charter 38, Brandywine 24

Tower Hill 41, Thomas McKean 15

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark's 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Christiana 21

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.