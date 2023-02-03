 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Embiid's double-double keys 76ers as Spurs drop 8th straight

  • Comments

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 on Friday night, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss.

Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

"Tonight was one of those games where it was difficult to get up," Harden said. "But you've got to still be professional. You've got to be an elite team. That's where we are trying to get to consistently. We weren't consistent enough tonight.

"We got a win, but we've got to try to be better overall."

San Antonio rookie Malaki Branham set a season high for the second straight game with 26 points, eclipsing his 22-point outing Wednesday in a loss to Sacramento.

Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio's final home game before embarking on a nine-game road trip that ends Feb. 28.

The Spurs are 9-37 since opening the season 5-2.

Embiid, Harden and Tobias Harris returned to the court with five minutes remaining after San Antonio trimmed Philadelphia's 22-point lead to just 10 at 122-112. Embiid and Harden combined for eight points and three rebounds in 3 1/2 minutes to seal the victory.

"A couple of us older guys on the bench were happy for them when they brought it back all the way to like 10 or nine points," Poeltl said. "Made them bring their starters back in. It was fun to watch them out there just playing free, playing aggressive."

Embiid, who was listed as questionable with a sore left foot, was 10 for 18 from the field, 2 for 3 on 3-pointers and 11 for 13 on free throws in an efficient 29 minutes. Named an All-Star reserve Thursday, Embiid added four assists and two steals.

The Spurs were without injured starters Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones, as well as Romeo Langford, who has started 19 games.

Their absence contributed to San Antonio committing 18 turnovers that led to 26 points for Philadelphia.

"Giving up 26 points off turnovers makes it impossible (to win)," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "That was the most disappointing part of the game. Their grunt and their ability to just play the game is super, but taking care of the basketball is pretty important and we didn't do that tonight. That was the bad part of the game."

Philadelphia started the game with three straight turnovers in falling behind 8-1. The 76ers rallied to end the first quarter tied at 26 and then outscored the Spurs 47-35 in the second quarter.

The run included a one-handed alley-oop dunk by Embiid on a pass from Harden followed by a fastbreak dunk by Harris in building a 66-49 lead.

The second unit then began a charge that ended in Philadelphia's bench outscoring San Antonio's 67-42.

"That's what we're going to need from them," Harden said. "Consistently they run their sets. With that unit, it's about just getting stops. We get stops, we give ourselves a chance to get out in transition."

TIP-INS

76ers: Harden said he was fine after exiting for the locker room with a second remaining in the first half after falling on his elbow late in the first half. Harden returned early for warmups and started the second half. ... Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was honored before the game as part of the Spurs' 50th anniversary celebration. Rivers played his final two seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, beginning in 1994. ... Play was stopped midway through the first quarter so the 76ers could tend to a minor cut near Embiid's right thumb that was bleeding. Embiid drained a 3-pointer on the next play.

Spurs: San Antonio's next home game is March 2 against Houston. ... San Antonio has the league's second-longest active losing streak, trailing New Orleans' 10-game skid. ... Popovich received a technical foul with 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter after stomping down the sideline and screaming at official Mousa Dagher. Popovich was upset no foul was called on a reverse layup attempted by Keldon Johnson.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Spurs: At Chicago on Tuesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 58, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, John Dickinson 45

Mt. Pleasant 69, Christiana 26

Odessa 58, Thomas McKean 41

Odyssey Charter 65, First State Military 29

St. Mark's 57, Delaware Military Academy 50

Tatnall 60, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 50, Glasgow 20

Howard School of Technology 50, Mt. Pleasant 30

John Dickinson 44, Christiana 37

Odessa 38, Thomas McKean 36

Polytech 48, Seaford 40

St. Mark's 36, Middletown 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Sussex Central 41, Delmar 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Calvary Christian 49, Holly Grove, Md. 43

Caravel Academy 69, Laurel 62

Concord 63, Christiana 52

Newark Charter 66, Delaware Military Academy 55

Salesianum 65, Tower Hill 51

Salisbury, Md. 73, Delmarva Christian 65

William Penn 54, St. Elizabeth 52

Wilmington Friends 53, Wilmington Christian 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Odessa 8

Cape Henlopen 56, Stephen Decatur, Md. 51

Charter School of Wilmington 60, Archmere Academy 46

Conrad 57, St. Elizabeth 56

Delaware Military Academy 43, Newark Charter 23

Delcastle Tech 48, Newark 26

Holly Grove, Md. 21, Calvary Christian 19

Laurel 43, Milford 33

Red Lion Christian Academy 74, Glasgow 12

Smyrna 77, Middletown 58

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 57, John Dickinson 55 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 74, Thomas McKean 30

Christiana 35, William Penn 33

Delmar 57, Worcester Prep School, Md. 19

Early College 58, Seaford 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Newark 34

Howard School of Technology 55, John Dickinson 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 51, Odyssey Charter 17

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47

Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41

Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56

Laurel 77, Indian River 31

Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63

Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46

Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51

Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41

Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22

Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34

Early College 48, Lake Forest 38

Laurel 42, Indian River 39

Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16

Sanford 52, Tatnall 42

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59

St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22

Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36

Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew's 17

Ursuline Academy 59, Archmere Academy 34

Wilmington Friends 49, St. Mark's 36

Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Thomas McKean 33

Brandywine 50, Great Oaks Charter School 41

Caravel Academy 67, Shipley, Pa. 56

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, MOT Charter 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 59, Great Oaks Charter School 25

Delcastle Tech 49, Christiana 42

Greenwood Mennonite School 49, Calvary Christian 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, MOT Charter 36

Howard School of Technology 59, William Penn 24