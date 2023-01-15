Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

 Skip to main content
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

"I made a tough shot but it shouldn't have come to that after we were up by so much," said Embiid, who finished 30 points and seven rebounds.

James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.

The fourth quarter belonged to Harden, who had 18 points and made six baskets during that stretch. He accounted for 16 straight points for the 76ers over 3½ minutes to keep the Jazz from going ahead until late in the fourth quarter.

"I saw opportunities," Harden said. "Fourth quarter, they made some shots. There was an opportunity to take advantage of it and I did."

Jordan Clarkson had 38 points and nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Clarkson scored 17 in the fourth, helping fuel a late rally.

"We ain't scared of the moment, I can tell you that," Clarkson said. "We have been in close games the whole year. We fight, we scrap."

After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Utah took its first lead at 115-114 on Kessler's tip-in basket with 33 seconds left.

Harden and Clarkson subsequently traded go-ahead buckets before Embiid's jumper put Philadelphia ahead for good. Clarkson missed a 3-pointer on Utah's final possession.

"I think our team showed a lot of fight again, as we always do, executed some things really, really well as the game went on," Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined with a left hip contusion and the Jazz struggled early to fill the void left without their leading scorer.

Philadelphia shot 65% from the field over the first 12 minutes after making 14 of its first 19 shots and scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter.

Clarkson cut the deficit to two on a jumper before the 76ers answered with a 13-2 run to break open the game. Maxey scored three straight baskets, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to punctuate the spurt that gave Philadelphia a 22-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

"I swear the first six minutes, everything we did (worked)," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "Guys were in the right spot. The cuts were right. The passes were right."

Utah shot just 37.5% from the field and trailed by as many as 20 points during the first quarter.

The Jazz rallied in the third and cut Philadelphia's lead to 81-80, after Clarkson and Conley made back-to-back baskets to spark a 14-3 run.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

The Delta Center is returning.

Delta Air Lines re-purchased naming rights for the Utah Jazz home arena and it will be renamed the Delta Center starting on July 1, 2023. Vivint previously held naming rights as part of a 10-year deal signed in October 2015 until opting out of the contract, opening the door for Delta to become the rare company to resume its naming rights role.

Putting the Delta name back on the arena comes as part of a new multi-year partnership that includes numerous other sponsorship and branding rights with the team.

"We're already getting a lot of attention from the league, and around sports, for how the growth of Utah is catching up with the brands that are coming in," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "It's not a small market in terms of that. … We've outgrown the narrative."

The arena previously carried the Delta Center moniker for 15 years from when it opened in October 1991 until Delta decided to not renew its naming rights deal after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005.

TIP INS

76ers: Tobias Harris (left knee soreness) was inactive. … De'Anthony Melton tied his season high with two blocks.

Jazz: Horton-Tucker beat the first quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from halfcourt. … Utah outscored Philadelphia 19-6 in second chance points and 20-10 in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit the Lakers on Sunday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 42

William Penn 53, Mt. Pleasant 38

Wilmington Friends 60, Odyssey Charter 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 73, Middletown 37

Chester, Pa. 56, Thomas McKean 22

Concord 65, Odyssey Charter 29

Delcastle Tech 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 40

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark's 51

Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31

Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54

Dover 84, Milford 66

Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44

Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15

Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45

Odessa 59, Christiana 39

Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51

Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45

Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50

Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark's 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 34, MOT Charter 27

Delcastle Tech 56, Newark 46

Wilmington Friends 71, Wilmington Christian 45

William Penn vs. Middletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn vs. Chester, Pa., ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

 