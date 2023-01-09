 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres

  • Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

"I think that's what's been impressive about (Ersson), he's just very calm and he gets about his business," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "It helps the team. So, I'm happy for him."

Farabee's goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee's goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.

"(Farabee's) obviously such a smart player and really deceptive," Cates said. "Coming off surgery and whatnot this offseason, it maybe took him a little to get into the season, but … he's been great for us lately especially."

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.

"I thought tonight our guys looked and felt emotionally drained," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "They just had a really difficult time executing things that they execute simple. They didn't look like themselves. We fought the puck all night and we didn't look fast."

MacEwen opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first when a pass from Patrick Brown glanced off him and past Anderson. Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the first after an Owen Power gaffe and fired a wrist shot past Anderson. Cates made it 3-0 when he buried a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot in front.

"I think we just keep getting better," MacEwen said. "We're starting to trust our game and our structure. With that, I think we're kind of playing the right way and it's creating more offense for us, we're scoring more goals. It's just something we've got to keep building."

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45

Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Delcastle Tech 57

Caesar Rodney 71, Smyrna 66

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 49

Conrad 58, Delaware Military Academy 21

Dover 54, Sussex Technical 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 43

Howard School of Technology 68, Odessa 50

Laurel 63, Indian River 55

MOT Charter 57, Charter School of Wilmington 51

Middletown 73, Newark 32

Newark Charter 69, First State Military 35

Polytech 77, Sussex Central 67

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

St. Georges Tech 55, William Penn 47

Wilmington Friends 56, Glasgow 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, Delcastle Tech 33

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 20

Concord 61, Brandywine 22

Delaware Military Academy 43, Conrad 36

Delmar 47, Sussex Academy 23

Early College 39, Lake Forest 31

Laurel 42, Indian River 31

Middletown 56, Newark 46

Newark Charter 39, First State Military 18

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 36

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 53, Caesar Rodney 31

Sussex Technical 39, Dover 37

Ursuline Academy 57, St. Elizabeth 45