Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader.
In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2.
The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year.
Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday's series finale.