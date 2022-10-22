 Skip to main content
Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson’s 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.

Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens’ first possession with a 17-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game.

Henderson needed just four plays on the Blue Hens’ next drive to connect with Yarns for a 14-0 lead in the nonconference matchup.

Morgan State (2-5) closed to within 14-7 at halftime on Alfonzo Graham’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the second quarter.

Henderson’s 7-yard touchdown run was the only score of the third quarter, pushing Delaware’s advantage to 21-7.

The Blue Hens added three scores in the final period — Khory Spruill’s 2-yard touchdown run, a 39-yard field goal by Andrew MacMillan and backup quarterback Ryan O’Connor’s 7-yard TD toss to Brett Buckman.

Henderson completed 13 of 29 passes for 206 yards with one interception for Delaware.

Graham carried 20 times for 83 of the Bears’ 99 yards on the ground. Carson Baker completed 4 of 8 passes for 35 yards, while Duce Taylor threw three interceptions — completing 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Archmere Academy 38, Caesar Rodney 0

Concord 51, Delcastle Tech 16

Conrad 46, John Dickinson 16

Middletown 48, St. Georges Tech 14

Salesianum 37, William Penn 0

Smyrna 46, Dover 21

Tower Hill 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Appoquinimink 13, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7, OT

Delmar 27, Indian River 25

Laurel 41, First State Military 6

Newark 36, Thomas McKean 26

Red Lion Christian Academy 42, Sussex Technical 27

Seaford 48, Early College 0

St. Mark's 14, Delaware Military Academy 7, OT

Sussex Central 42, Cape Henlopen 14

Wilmington Friends 34, Howard School of Technology 8

Woodbridge 14, Milford 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 20, Tatnall 16