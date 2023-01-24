 Skip to main content
Fiala scores in OT to lead the Kings past Flyers 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings.

James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers.

Los Angeles dominated the third period but couldn't find the tiebreaking goal until the extra session. Fiala took the puck the length of the ice and elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, firing a wrist shot under the left arm of goalie Carter Hart for his 17th goal and team-leading 50th point.

Fiala lobbied to play in the final 30 seconds of regulation, but Kings coach Todd McLellan held him back for overtime.

"He loves to be on the ice," McLellan said. "Thank goodness we had him out there fresh and he was able to finish."

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the Kings. Hart stopped 34 shots.

"I thought Philly played a really hard game," McLellan said. "No freebies. We stuck with it and found a way to win a game probably not with our 'A' game."

Flyers coach John Tortorella usually is feisty after a loss, but he wasn't after this one. He was concerned after the Kings came out blazing on the first few shifts but felt like the Flyers responded to the challenge.

"We stuck right there with them," he said. "We got our legs going and played a really good hockey game."

The teams each scored a pair of goals in an entertaining first period.

Van Riemsdyk put Philadelphia up 1-0 early by finishing a 2-on-1 with Owen Tippett. A great zone entry and pass by Tippett setup van Riemsdyk for his eighth tally of the season.

Kopitar tied it with his first goal, a slap shot from the point just four seconds into a power play after van Riemsdyk was whistled for tripping.

"We're trending in the right direction," Kopitar said.

Philadelphia went back in front just over a minute after the Kings' goal on Allison's outstanding second-effort play with 9:33 left in the period. Allison beat defenseman Sean Durzi at the blue line, got in all alone on Copley and then stayed with the play after Copley's initial save with a rebound goal.

"It didn't go in, so I just kept hammering away," Allison said.

Kopitar evened the score again 1:13 later on a wrist shot from close range after Adrian Kempe set him up from behind the goal line.

The Flyers went up 3-2 midway through the second on Ristolainen's backhander. The Kings weren't able to even get a shot off during two consecutive power plays early in the period, but they scored the tying goal with 1:24 left before the intermission when Fagemo fired a hard wrist shot from the slot past Hart's glove.

The second period ended with Travis Konecny and Mikey Anderson battling along the boards after a hard hit by Anderson. Both were given roughing minors in a penalty-filled period that saw four Flyers penalties and two for the Kings.

NOTES: Fans roared when an image of Eagles center Jason Kelce was shown on the video board, followed by the club's fight song. The Eagles host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. … Philadelphia dropped to 10-12-2 at home while the Kings improved to 13-8-4 on the road.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Florida on Friday night.

Flyers: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21