Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears

Eagles Bears Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears' Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave slung Justin Fields to the ground, and then celebrated by drawing a door with his hands and kicking it in.

Philadelphia’s defensive line is tough to stop — even with an offensive line.

Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks apiece Sunday, helping the Eagles hold off the Chicago Bears for a 25-20 victory. A hustling Reddick also recovered a fumble along Philadelphia’s sideline, stopping a Chicago drive in the third quarter.

While dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and his top targets have captured most of the attention, Philadelphia’s pass rush has played a key role in its NFL-best 13-1 record. The Eagles lead the league with 55 sacks.

The 28-year-old Reddick has a team-high 12 sacks in his first season with Philadelphia after he agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract in March. Hargrave, a 29-year-old defensive tackle, has a career-best 10 in his second year with the Eagles. The 25-year-old Sweat has a career-high 9 1/2 sacks.

Philadelphia has five players with at least six sacks on the season.

“We just out there fighting, because we know if we ain’t on time, one of the other dudes is going to get it,” said Sweat, who has six sacks in his last four games. “So we out there fighting but at the same time just keeping our responsibilities so we take care of each other at the end of the day.”

Fields’ rushing ability presented a unique challenge for Philadelphia’s deep defensive line. He finished with 95 yards on 15 carries, including a nifty 39-yarder, but the six sacks and heavy pressure made life difficult on the second-year quarterback.

“You just got to make sure you don’t really get too high on your rushes or not leaving lanes and just really communicating with the defensive line just to try to keep him in the pocket,” Hargrave said.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Dec. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bullis, Md. 67, Salesianum 37

Chester, Pa. 57, Delcastle Tech 47

Dover 70, Caesar Rodney 58

Greenwood Mennonite School 61, Tome, Md. 48

Howard School of Technology 61, West Philadelphia, Pa. 58

Laurel 79, Brandywine 49

St. Elizabeth 60, Overbrook, Pa. 45

St. Georges Tech 73, Glasgow 63

Tatnall 71, Newark Charter 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lackey, Md. 69, Appoquinimink 65

Wilmington Friends 43, Odyssey Charter 27

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57

Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29

Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38

Tatnall 67, Conrad 35

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21

Wednesday, Dec. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Caravel Academy 61

Howard School of Technology 75, Christiana 29

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46

Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45

Indian River 38, Early College 29

Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42

Middletown 66, St. Mark's 38

Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46

Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31

Polytech 67, Smyrna 55

Sanford 45, Newark 36

Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Tatnall 53, Odessa 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Camden Eastside, N.J. 50, Howard School of Technology 35

Greenwood Mennonite School 60, Holly Grove, Md. 26

St. Andrew's 56, Wilmington Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 39, Holly Grove, Md. 15

Newark 33, Odessa 29

 