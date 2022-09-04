 Skip to main content
Flores hits game-ending, 2-run homer, Giants sweep Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

The wild card-contending Phillies lost for the sixth time in seven games, wrapping up their weeklong trip to Arizona and San Francisco.

Monday will mark the club's first Labor Day off in 24 years, since 1998.

Rookie Bryce Johnson, who got his first major league hit and RBI earlier in the game, drew a leadoff walk in the Giants ninth.

David Robertson struck out the next two batters before Flores hit his 17th home run.

J.T. Realmuto hit a tying, three-run homer in the Phillies eighth.

Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings for the Giants.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

St. John's, D.C. 42, Middletown 0

Sussex Central 39, William Penn 14

Friday, Sept. 2

DMA at Howard - suspended

Arundel (MD) 21, Dover  19

Milford 32, Cambridge/SD (MD) 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson (MD) 14

Thursday Sept. 1

Hodgson Vo-Tech 31, Caesar Rodney 0

Laurel 31, Sussex Technical 7

Salesianum 28, Cape Henlopen 21