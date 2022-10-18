 Skip to main content
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 for the Flyers' third straight comeback victory to open the season.

Hart made a pad save during a first-period breakaway by Brayden Point, and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.

Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third.

Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals to extend his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning, whose 10-game winning streak against the Flyers ended.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Archmere Academy 28, Tower Hill 14

Delmar 35, Sussex Technical 6

Lake Forest 33, Red Lion Christian Academy 13

Laurel 42, Odessa 0

Mt. Pleasant 34, Brandywine 0

Newark 42, Conrad 8

St. Andrew's 25, Glasgow 16

St. Georges Tech 27, Hodgson Vo-Tech 21

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Cape Henlopen 41, Caesar Rodney 13

Caravel Academy 28, Woodbridge 16

Charter School of Wilmington 41, Early College 0

Salesianum 31, Middletown 21

Seaford 41, First State Military 14

Smyrna 42, Mergenthaler, Md. 20

St. Elizabeth 41, John Dickinson 0

St. Mark's 35, Concord 3

Sussex Central 21, Dover 0

Tatnall 54, Christiana 0

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Indian River 28, Polytech 21