Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault stands behind his bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)