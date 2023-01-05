 Skip to main content
Flyers net 5 goals in 2nd, beat Coyotes for 4th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes knows how much his late brother wanted him to one day make an All-Star team. After nine seasons, three teams and still playing with a heavy heart over the death of his brother, Jimmy, Hayes made this one for his family.

Hayes scored one of five goals for Philadelphia in the second period and Morgan Frost had four assists to help lift the Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 6-2 over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Hayes was a surprise selection as the Flyers' selection to All-Star weekend, earning the nod over standout winger Travis Konecny or goalie Carter Hart.

"When I found out, I was pretty emotional about it," Hayes said.

He got the nod the same day the Flyers ripped off their longest winning streak since January 2021.

Konecny did score his 20th goal of the season to start the scoring surge for the Flyers in the second. Joel Farabee, Wade Allison and Ivan Provorov also scored for the 5-2 lead that kept their hot streak rolling.

With Eric Lindros in the house, James van Riemsdyk made it 6-2 in the third and helped the Flyers score at least three goals in eight straight games.

Hart stopped 21 shots. Michael Carcone scored late in the first period to give Arizona a 1-0 lead and Nick Ritchie answered Konency's goal early in the second for a 2-1 lead. Arizona lost its third straight game.

"That's probably the worst game we played in two years," coach André Tourigny said. "We had nothing emotionally. Nothing mentally. It was tough to explain."

The Flyers won three straight in California against San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim to kick off a rare winning streak. San Jose and Anaheim are two of the worst teams in the league. So are the Coyotes.

Yes, the Flyers are on that list, too. Their 15th win puts them among the bottom three in the Eastern Conference — and there are Flyers fans that want to see just how low the franchise can sink.

After year after empty year without a Stanley Cup, the Flyers could follow their fellow Wells Fargo Center tenant's blueprint from a decade ago and turn into Team Tank, much as the 76ers did. The Flyers are in the Battle for Bedard mix, as teams know the prize for a pitiful season is the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and the right to draft presumed generational talent Connor Bedard.

ALL-STARS

Hayes — who was a healthy scratch this season by Tortorella — is a first-time All-Star. He has 10 goals this season.

Arizona's selection was forward Clayton Keller. The three-time All-Star tied Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen for the most All-Star game appearances in Coyotes history.

Neither coach cared to discuss the All-Star game; either Konecny's perceived snub or Keller's selection.

"The whole game, the whole weekend. I don't even watch it. I think it's turned into a ... well, I'll just leave it at that. I really don't care," Tortorella said.

"Not in the mood to talk about All-Stars when you play like that," Tourigny said.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Toronto on Sunday night

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Delcastle Tech 57

Caesar Rodney 71, Smyrna 66

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 49

Conrad 58, Delaware Military Academy 21

Dover 54, Sussex Technical 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 43

Howard School of Technology 68, Odessa 50

Laurel 63, Indian River 55

MOT Charter 57, Charter School of Wilmington 51

Middletown 73, Newark 32

Newark Charter 69, First State Military 35

Polytech 77, Sussex Central 67

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

St. Georges Tech 55, William Penn 47

Wilmington Friends 56, Glasgow 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, Delcastle Tech 33

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 20

Concord 61, Brandywine 22

Delaware Military Academy 43, Conrad 36

Delmar 47, Sussex Academy 23

Early College 39, Lake Forest 31

Laurel 42, Indian River 31

Middletown 56, Newark 46

Newark Charter 39, First State Military 18

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 36

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 53, Caesar Rodney 31

Sussex Technical 39, Dover 37

Ursuline Academy 57, St. Elizabeth 45

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 55, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Gunston Day, Md. 49, Aquinas 30

Tower Hill 65, Odyssey Charter 24

Tuesday, Jan. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Dover 62, Sussex Central 42

Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38

Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55

Polytech 67, Milford 61

St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 65, Padua Academy 48

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Delmar 42, Lake Forest 40

Dover 40, Sussex Central 14

Middletown 53, Hodgson Vo-Tech 25

Seaford 55, Early College 52

St. Mark's 65, Delcastle Tech 40

Sussex Technical 41, Caesar Rodney 28

Tatnall 37, Caravel Academy 36

Woodbridge 84, Indian River 21