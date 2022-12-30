 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

  • Comments
Flyers Sharks Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton, right, celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Travis Konecny, left, and defenseman Tony DeAngelo during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night.

"I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today," coach John Tortorella said. "We did some good things. ... We found a way."

The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny's shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game.

Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal, giving the Flyers their first win in eight games that went to overtime or a shootout this season.

"That's a lot of points left on the table," DeAngelo said. "It was good to get the extra one tonight. So many one-goal games of late it was nice to get two points."

Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing.

Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start, bouncing back after allowing five goals in his debut against Carolina last week.

"Definitely a game I needed to respond in," he said. "It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but definitely a big step forward. ... That's just what I need to do. I got to show that I can help this team win to fight for playing time."

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years.

Kevin Labanc also scored but it wasn't enough as San Jose blew the lead late.

"That's something that good teams are really good at and teams that don't win that much are not," Karlsson said. "It's something we have to get better at."

Karlsson assisted on the first goal by Hertl and Labanc's goal to extend his points streak to 11 games and give him 50 points in San Jose's 37th game of the season — the fastest for a defenseman since Al MacInnis did it in 35 games for Calgary in 1990-91.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves and is winless in his last four starts since shutting out Montreal on Nov. 29.

The teams traded goals within a 47-second span midway through the first period, with Karlsson setting up Hertl in the slot to open the scoring for San Jose.

Karlsson is now one game shy of the franchise record 12-game point streak held by Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06).

The Flyers answered quickly when Konecny deflected a point shot from DeAngelo for his 16th goal after Philadelphia won an offensive zone faceoff.

Hertl got the lead back for San Jose in the second when he took a pass on the power play from Timo Meier and redirected it for his 13th goal of the season.

Labanc provided some insurance with his goal early in the third before Tippett answered for the Flyers.

INJURY REPORT

Flyers goalie Carter Hart made the trip after being placed on IR with a concussion. He is expected to play later on the road trip.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit Los Angeles on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canarsie, N.Y. 61, St. Elizabeth 49

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Queen Annes County, Md. 48, Smyrna 42

Rosedale Christian, Md. 46, Appoquinimink 34

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 51, Caesar Rodney 34

Ursuline Academy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 62, Archmere Academy 42

James M. Bennett, Md. 80, Polytech 72

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 60, Salesianum 48

Seaford 80, Parkside, Md. 48

Shipley, Pa. 72, Cross Christian 68

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

Upper Darby, Pa. 78, Conrad 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Holy Cross, N.Y. 55, St. Elizabeth 42

Mountain Ridge, Md. 55, Laurel 22

Notre Dame, Pa. 59, Padua Academy 24

Sanford 80, Stephen Decatur, Md. 18

Sussex Technical 49, Boonsboro, Md. 34

Tatnall 36, Pikesville, Md. 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Middletown 69, Gwynn Park 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 43, Smyrna 35

Archmere Academy 42, Polytech 29

Parkside, Md. 65, Seaford 43

South Fayette, Pa. 68, St. Elizabeth 51

Monday, Dec. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar 78, Crisfield 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur 54

SEED 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill 30

Sussex Tech 52, James M. Bennett 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 51, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 33

Gerstell Academy, Md. 49, Delaware Military Academy 22

Parkside, Md. 81, Laurel 33