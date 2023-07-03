FILE - Florida Panthers' Marc Staal (18) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Marc Staal is joining the Philadelphia Flyers, signing a $1.1 million contract for next season with a team embarking on a lengthy rebuilding process. General manager Daniel Briere announced the signing Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)