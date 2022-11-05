 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flyers spoil Giroux milestone by beating Senators 2-1

  • Comments

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but the Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the celebration with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night.

The game was Giroux's first against his former team, but he doesn't have much to boast about as the loss now has the Senators (4-7-0) mired in a five-game losing streak.

Zack MacEwen's second-period goal held up as the winner, while Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers (6-3-2).

Giroux's goal was the 300th of his career. He has now scored a goal against every team in the NHL.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 7

Caesar Rodney 26, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 54, Christiana 0

Delaware Military Academy 13, Concord 12, 2OT

Newark 36, Hodgson Vo-Tech 35

St. Elizabeth 41, Polytech 14

Tatnall 55, St. Andrew's 28

Wilmington Friends 28, Mt. Pleasant 0

Friday, Nov. 4

 Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0

First State Military 28, Early College 14

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7

Laurel 56, Indian River 14

Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16

Odessa 14, Seaford 7

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16

Salesianum 18, Dover 16

Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12

St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19

Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8

Thursday, Nov. 3

Conrad 26, Delcastle Tech 20

St. Mark's 48, Thomas McKean 13