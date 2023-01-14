 Skip to main content
Flyers spoil Ovechkin's 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons.

Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. He tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period. Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington, who has been outscored 11-7 over the last four games.

The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall.

"I think we feel good about ourselves. I think guys have loosened up offensively, it certainly has helped that we're scoring some goals during this period, not every mistake is a fatal one," Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

"We're just cohesive right now. ... We're gonna have some bumps here, and it's remembering how we're playing now when we're in those situations."

Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington's three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.

"Hartsy played a hell of a game for us," Laughton said. "He found pucks through traffic, swallowed them up when we needed him to, when we were stuck out in the zone for long periods of time. And I thought he was the biggest part of why we were successful tonight."

Kuemper stopped 22 for the Capitals, who continued to experiment with different line combinations as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continue to get comfortable.

"The last two games, we haven't been ourselves," Backstrom said. "So I mean, that's something we have to change. You talk about today, we had the puck a lot, we had good possession, but it's about scoring goals. We got to create more, we got to score more goals. But at the same time, you got to give them credit ... at the same time, if we want to win hockey games, we have to be better."

NOTES: Ovechkin's goal also marked his 400th home goal, and he has scored at least 30 goals in all but one season in his career. He is the second player in NHL history, after Wayne Gretzky, to score 400 goals at home and 400 goals on the road. ... Capitals forward Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Anthony Mantha back in after being scratched for two games. ... Flyers forward Joel Farabee has points in five of his last six games. ... Flyers forward Owen Tippett has 11 points in his last 12 games and is on pace for 48 points this season. ... Flyers forward Travis Konecny's 10-game point streak came to an end.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 42

William Penn 53, Mt. Pleasant 38

Wilmington Friends 60, Odyssey Charter 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 73, Middletown 37

Chester, Pa. 56, Thomas McKean 22

Concord 65, Odyssey Charter 29

Delcastle Tech 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 40

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark's 51

Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31

Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54

Dover 84, Milford 66

Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44

Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15

Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45

Odessa 59, Christiana 39

Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51

Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45

Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50

Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark's 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 34, MOT Charter 27

Delcastle Tech 56, Newark 46

Wilmington Friends 71, Wilmington Christian 45

William Penn vs. Middletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn vs. Chester, Pa., ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

 