Jake Gelof won a DIAA Baseball Championship with his brother Zack, and now they can both claim being the 60th pick in a Major League Baseball draft.
Jake was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, after setting University of Virginia records for career home runs (48) and RBI (186).
The third baseman is coming off earning second-team All-American honors from the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Amazingly, Zack was also taken in the 60th slot by the Oakland Athletics, and is currently ranked No. 3 in their farm system according to MLB.com.
Zack played in the World Baseball Classic for Israel, and is currently playing in Class AAA with Las Vegas along with fellow Delaware high school products Colin Peluse and Billy Sullivan.
Jake played two seasons for Cape Henlopen, including that 2018 DIAA title, before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to finish his prep career.
If the Gelofs can make the majors, it would be the first time a pair of Delaware-born siblings would play in Major League Baseball.
Tyler August of Delaware Military Academy was listed by MLB.com as Delaware's top draft prospect, although their projection suggested he might go late enough to consider going to the University of Delaware.
Day 3 of the MLB Draft begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with Rounds 11-20, a reduced format from what was a 50-round selection process before 2022.