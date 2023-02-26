 Skip to main content
Gazdag, Carranza each score 2 goals as Union beats Crew 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza each scored two goals Saturday night and the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 4-1, extending the franchise's longest home MLS win streak to 12 games.

Carranza ran onto a cross played by Alejandro Bedoya and tapped it into the net from point-blank range to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

Philadelphia (1-0-0) is unbeaten, with two ties, in its last six games against the Crew, who have just one goal in that span, an own goal that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Gazdag, who set the franchise's single-season record with 22 goals last season, made a penalty kick to make it 1-1 just before halftime and converted from the spot again in the 72nd minute and Carranza capped the scoring in the 80th when he slipped a one-touch shot off a perfectly placed ball from Joaquin Torres into the net. The pass capped an unbelievable series of moves by Torres, who came on in the 79th minute.

The Union outshot the Crew 14-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Crew.

Patrick Schulte had one save in his MLS debut for Columbus (0-1-0). The 21-year-old goalkeeper was the No. 12 selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Wednesday, Feb. 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 52

St. Georges Tech 59, Concord 53

Tatnall 72, Odyssey Charter 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 89, MOT Charter 33

Caravel Academy 62, Mt. Pleasant 38

Delmarva Christian 58, Seaford 44

Tower Hill 47, Christiana 28

Wilmington Friends 56, Newark Charter 30

Tuesday, Feb. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 49, Concord 31

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, St. Mark's 46

John Dickinson 58, Wilmington Christian 40

MOT Charter 52, Odyssey Charter 43

Mt. Pleasant 40, Glasgow 36

Seaford 89, Laurel 76

Tower Hill 64, Delaware Military Academy 46

Wilmington Friends 66, Newark Charter 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55

Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22

Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45

Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27

Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41

St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51

Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34

Monday, Feb. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 55, St. Elizabeth 49

Indian River 55, Sussex Central 46

Laurel 89, Delmar 61

Middletown 74, Cape Henlopen 61

St. Andrew's 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 34

St. Georges Tech 44, Smyrna 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 51, Delmarva Christian 39

Delaware Military Academy 64, MOT Charter 36

St. Andrew's 30, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 41, Indian River 40