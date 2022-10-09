 Skip to main content
Gazdag's hat trick leads Union to top seed in MLS East

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0.

The Union came into Decision Day needing a victory to assure themselves of the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage.

A tie or a loss could have left the door open for Montreal to take first place.

Gazdag left little doubt, scoring in the fourth minute and assisting on Mikael Uhre's goal in the 42nd minute as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead at intermission.

In the second half, Gazdag scored on a penalty kick at 60 minutes and finished off the hat trick three minutes later.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Charter School of Wilmington 18, Polytech 7

Conrad 48, Christiana 28

Lake Forest 53, Newark 24

Mt. Pleasant 7, Concord 0

Tatnall 44, Delcastle Tech 33

Friday, Oct. 7

Archmere Academy 28, St. Mark's 14

Cape Henlopen 42, Delmar 14

Caravel Academy 42, Odessa 6

Dover 27, Appoquinimink 14

First State Military 31, John Dickinson 6

Malvern Prep, Pa. 31, Delaware Military Academy 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 67, Early College 0

Salesianum 46, Caesar Rodney 8

Smyrna 42, St. Georges Tech 6

St. Elizabeth 39, Indian River 14

Sussex Technical 35, Brandywine 6

Tower Hill 47, St. Andrew's 7

Thursday, Oct. 6

Howard School of Technology 44, Hodgson Vo-Tech 18

Laurel 42, Woodbridge 0

Middletown 33, William Penn 7

Sussex Central 49, Milford 6