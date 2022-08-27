 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibson, Castellanos lead Phillies to sixth straight victory

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 for their sixth straight victory.

Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500. The 72-55 Phillies are second in the NL wild-card standings with the franchise's best record since 2011 when it won the last of its five straight NL East titles.

Gibson struck out nine and walked one. Sam Coonrod worked the eighth and Nick Nelson finished the six-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

WDEL Game of the Week

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum - 9/1, 7pm 

Other Week 1 games

Caesar Rodney at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Laurel at Sussex Tech

DMA at Howard

Arundel (MD) at Doer

Milford at Cambridge-South Dorchester (DM)

Seaford at Col. Richardson (MD)