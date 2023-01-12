 Skip to main content
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37, Thunder top 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For a team that scuffled this season on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder sure did look like a playoff team in Philly.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead the Thunder to a 133-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games, but this was perhaps their signature win of the season. The Thunder were a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season.

"I think it shows we belong," Giddey said. "We've shown we belong with some of the best teams in the league."

They got a little bit of something from everyone. Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann each scored 14 points.

Oklahoma City also avenged a 19-point loss to the 76ers on Dec. 31, and came back strong after a one-point loss Tuesday at Miami.

"We attacked and were appropriately aggressive," coach Mark Daigneault said. "I just think we've got to be that team. Trust that."

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden had 24 points and 15 assists.

Embiid got to work late in the fourth to give the Sixers a shot. The reigning NBA scoring champ dunked. He bullied his way toward a bucket. He sank a couple of free throws. OKC's lead shrunk and Philly fans got loud.

The Thunder stood their ground. They made 31 of 33 free throws and sealed the win from the line down the stretch.

"There's just times where things get tight and you kind of naturally drift from your identity," Daigneault said. "I thought the difference was, when it got tight, I just thought we got closer to our identity. Closer to team basketball.That's a sign of a team that believes in what they're doing."

The plucky Thunder scored on eight straight possessions in the third -- getting a 3 from Mike Muscala -- to take an 85-78 lead. They even bounced back when blocked, as in, a monster Embiid rejection that got fans to their feet. No worries. The Thunder retained possession and Mann buried a 3. Muscala's second 3 of the quarter made it 97-80.

Just two days after the 76ers thumped Detroit by 31, they let the Thunder shoot 54% in the third. The Thunder, who had the youngest roster in the league on opening night, led 101-85.

"We're a good defensive team, but we did not defend tonight," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "I guess the one common theme overall is just getting beat off the dribble into the point. On those nights, we struggle. Honestly, on those nights, every team struggles. They got into the paint over and over again."

The Thunder opened the statistical midway point of the season just 1½ games out the Western Conference play-in tournament and only three games out of the sixth seed. Reaching the No. 6 seed would ensure they miss the play-in tournament.

The Thunder showed why -- even under .500 -- they're at least sniffing a playoff run. They hit 8 3s the first half and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points as they built a 15-point lead. Embiid played only 10 minutes because of foul trouble.

"I think the competitiveness of the team has come from our players and our locker room," Daigneault said. "Those guys are ambitious and they're willing to do it together. When the ball goes up most nights, they're ready to compete."

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander entered fourth in the NBA in scoring. ... Made 14 3s.

76ers: Harden has six games with at least 15 assists this season and passed Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks (1987-88) for the most such games in a season in team history.

UP NEXT

76ers: Hit the road for a five-game trip that starts Sunday at Utah.

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark's 51

Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31

Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54

Dover 84, Milford 66

Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44

Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15

Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45

Odessa 59, Christiana 39

Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51

Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45

Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50

Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark's 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 34, MOT Charter 27

Delcastle Tech 56, Newark 46

Wilmington Friends 71, Wilmington Christian 45

William Penn vs. Middletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn vs. Chester, Pa., ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45