Given second 'opportunity', Delaware Football hopes to embrace postseason 'reset'

Less than 24 hours after a NCAA Selection Show that surprised some Blue Hens, Nolan Henderson said the energy is back in the program as they prepare for their first Fall home playoff game since 2010.
"At lift today, I feel like there was a whole new different energy because we were revived, really. Didn't think we'd have this opportunity, we're given this opportunity, and now we have to make the most of it."
That opportunity comes Saturday, when they face Northeast Conference Champion St. Francis (PA) at 2 p.m. inside Delaware Stadium.
It's a familiar foe, as the Blue Hens defeated the Red Flash 27-10 in Delaware's 2021 home opener, but Head Coach Ryan Carty said you can only take so much from that game video.
"I have not looked at them last season, because the offense we run is different, but I know that the defensive guys have because it's the same offense against them."
One game this year that Carty said will likely be in the breakdown is Richmond, the only common opponent between the two foes.
Delaware lost to the Spiders two weeks ago on a last minute drive, while St. Francis was within three points when a Richmond Pick-6 ended a comeback bid.
"It does give you a gage of who they are, and they were a one-score game with 2-3 minutes left, same as us, really," Carty said.
St. Francis alternated between Justin Silowski and Cole Doyle at quarterback that day, but Doyle has taken over the role, throwing for 412 yards and 5 touchdowns last week against Merrimack.
Doyle has thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception the last three weeks, and has rushed for a touchdown in that streak, and 310 yards overall.
Blue Hens defensive back Kedrick Whitehead of Middletown said the matchup is a chance to hit a "reset button", and Delaware has to ignore recent success against Northeast Conference opponents.
"I don't we want to harp on either that previous victory over St. Francis, or any NEC team we played in the past. Those teams aren't the 2022 St. Francis team that we're going to be playing this week. Whatever those teams brought to the game is going to be a lot different."
Defensively, the Red Flash have 11 interceptions, with at least one theft in 8 of the 11 games they've played, while also recovering 7 fumbles.
Linebacker Sebastian Benjamin leads St. Francis with 6.5 sacks, with Donnell Brown picking up 5.5 from the defensive end slot.
They'll try to take advantage of a Delaware offense that has had explosive moments, but has struggled in the red zone, scoring touchdowns just 25 of the 42 times they've crossed the opponent's 20-yard line.
Quarterback Nolan Henderson said his offense's room for improvement comes down to one word.
"Finish. Finish games, finish drives. I think in every single game we've played this year we've moved the ball, but whether it's getting to that field goal range of 30-yard line and stalling out or maybe not finishing games in the 4th quarter like we know we should, those are the focuses we'll have."
Henderson added the last thing his team can worry about is ending the season with two straight losses going into the playoffs. The last time Delaware did that was 2007, a team led by Joe Flacco that made it to the FCS Championship Game.
"What we did the last two weeks, what we did this season, good or bad, it's wiped clean at this point. It's whoever can play their best football at this time and whoever can get hot and make a run. We have the guys who are capable of doing that."
One perk of making the playoffs is the school calendar.
The University of Delaware no longer holds classes on the first three days of Thanksgiving Week, which Carty hopes can lead to even better preparation in yet another must-win game, but this time there will be no committee to save them with a loss.
"We get a chance be NFL football players for a week and focus on one thing, and one thing only. We hope to use that to our advantage and take this new lease on the season and run with it."
It's a second season that leads to the first Fall playoff game in Newark since a celebration of a 2010 semifinal victory over Georgia Southern, and a chance to lift the program to their first full-season playoff victory in 12 years.