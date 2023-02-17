 Skip to main content
Gourde's 3-point game powers Kraken to 6-2 win over Flyers

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde had two goals and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Five Seattle players scored for the Kraken, who outshot Philadelphia 30-19, including 12-1 in the first period.

"Everyone was in the lanes," Seattle forward Jared McCann said. "We were blocking shots. We were making them miss the net when we had to. I think that kind of speaks to our character in the room. Guys were stepping in lanes and blocking shots."

McCann, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves.

Travis Konecny scored twice and Noah Cates had two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three straight.

"They were just playing better in all areas," said Konecny, who had 26 goals. "They just wanted it more. They're a fast team and we knew that coming in and we just let them do their thing."

Ivan Provorov also had an assist. Carter Hart (15 saves) allowed four goals on 19 shots before giving way to Samuel Ersson (nine saves) in the second period.

"I am not going to talk about my hockey team after a performance like this," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "It doesn't do me any good. It doesn't do the team any good. Those are the people I'm most concerned about."

Gourde scored his first goal at 14:39 of the opening period. He added another on the power play at 14:43 of the second.

"It's good to get some confidence," Gourde said. "It's good to shoot the puck and get the puck going. It's always good to score a few goals going forward, but at the same time don't change the way you play. Just play hard and play your game and good things happen."

Gourde's two goals tied a career high.

"He does it all, every game all year," McCann said. "There's a reason he's got back-to-back Stanley Cups. That's the guy that we need to watch and need to learn from."

The Flyers trailed 5-0 after two periods.

McCann opened the scoring early in the first period with an unassisted, short-handed goal. It was his 26th of the season. McCann has registered points in four consecutive games for the fourth time this season.

Schultz scored Seattle's first power-play goal at 5:52 of the second. The Kraken went 2 for 3 on the power play.

"We knew there was going to be a response after the first period," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "(Philadelphia) had a response. That power-play goal, it settled things down for us and it pushed the momentum back in our favor into the second period."

Bjorkstrand scored on a breakaway to push Seattle's lead to 4-0. Bjorkstrand has four points in his last three games.

Seattle's Eli Tolvanen has nine goals and 14 points since making his Kraken debut on Jan. 1, and has earned a point in each of Seattle's last four games.

"We got to show up with everybody and go out and play well as a group to have a chance to win," Hakstol said. "We were ready to play tonight."

NOTES: Thursday's game was the second and final matchup between the Kraken and the Flyers, and their first meeting in Seattle. The Kraken also defeated Philadelphia 4-3 on Feb. 12 on the road. ... Justin Schultz has six assists in his last six games against Philadelphia. ... The Flyers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 road games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Thursday, Feb. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 61, Sussex Technical 59

Cape Henlopen 84, Smyrna 63

Caravel Academy 61, Sanford 41

Delaware Military Academy 70, Charter School of Wilmington 60

Dover 71, Sussex Central 44

Glasgow 74, Red Lion Christian Academy 35

Hodgson Vo-Tech 62, Concord 60

Indian River 67, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 48, Delmar 36

William Penn 60, Appoquinimink 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 61, William Penn 50

Archmere Academy 50, Conrad 34

Caesar Rodney 42, Sussex Technical 35

Cape Henlopen 61, Smyrna 44

Delaware Military Academy 34, Charter School of Wilmington 33

Dover 53, Sussex Central 34

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, Concord 53

Lake Forest 40, Delmar 35

Laurel 54, Sussex Academy 25

MOT Charter 36, Newark Charter 30

Middletown def. Glasgow, forfeit

Padua Academy 33, St. Mark's 19

Polytech 51, Milford 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Christiana 33

Tower Hill 50, Mt. Pleasant 38

Woodbridge 79, Indian River 14

Wednesday, Feb. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 42, Archmere Academy 36

Glasgow 73, Christiana 59

John Dickinson 60, Thomas McKean 48

Odessa 58, Alexis I. duPont 50

Salesianum 54, St. Elizabeth 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Early College 40, Sussex Academy 24

Howard School of Technology 72, Brandywine 9

Lake Forest 59, Laurel 37

Ursuline Academy 64, St. Elizabeth 40

Tuesday, Feb. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Newark 57

Caravel Academy 84, Polytech 62

Delcastle Tech 58, William Penn 50

Lake Forest 55, Cape Henlopen 51

MOT Charter 48, Odyssey Charter 44

Middletown 59, Mt. Pleasant 44

Newark Charter 71, St. Mark's 68

St. Georges Tech 55, Hodgson Vo-Tech 53

Tower Hill 66, Charter School of Wilmington 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, Padua Academy 32

Cape Henlopen 45, Caesar Rodney 32

Delcastle Tech 50, William Penn 38

Great Oaks Charter School 48, Glasgow 44

St. Georges Tech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 46

Monday, Feb. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 38, Thomas McKean 22

Caesar Rodney 82, Woodbridge 78

Camden Catholic, N.J. 72, Aquinas 34

Concord 83, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Glasgow 52, John Dickinson 35

Odessa 57, First State Military 21

Odyssey Charter 89, Sussex Academy 43

Polytech 72, Milford 70

Sussex Central 65, Delmarva Christian 39

Tatnall 54, St. Andrew's 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 67, Delmarva Christian 44

Greenwood Mennonite School 50, West Nottingham, Md. 28

MOT Charter 69, Odyssey Charter 55

Odessa 43, First State Military 12

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, Christiana 23

Smyrna 68, Sussex Central 16

 