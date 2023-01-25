 Skip to main content
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line.

"I don't care about all that stuff," Harden said when asked if it meant more to score against his former team.

Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant. The Nets lost despite shooting 64.5% from the floor.

The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Simmons missed the rest of the 2022 season with various injuries, then Embiid was injured and missed the Sixers' win in Simmons' Philadelphia return Nov. 22.

The night started with Simmons matched up on the defensive end against Embiid, who decided to change from his traditional shot facing the basket and muscle down low. Through the night, there were exchanges of words and stares between the two — including right before the start of the second half. It carried through the rest of the rosters, with six technical fouls called.

"It didn't matter to me, I always try to play whomever is front of me with the same aggression and trying to score the ball," said Embiid, who was 6 for 18 from the floor but 13 for 13 from the line. "I missed a lot of shots today, which hasn't happened in a while. But I'm happy we got the win."

The Philadelphia crowd reacted every move that Simmons made, often with boos and derisive chants. Simmons finished 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, but spent most of the critical fourth quarter moments on the bench.

"The last time was an eight," Simmons said of the crowd reaction. "If we come here for the playoffs, it will probably be a 10."

Brooklyn would start to creep into Philadelphia's 17-point lead in the second half. Simmons scored 10 points in the third quarter to keep the Nets close. Curry and Irving, however, would serve as the main catalyst in an 18-4 run that allowed the Nets to tie the game at 120 with four minutes left.

"We had to play perfect basketball to come back in a game like that," said Curry, who is Sixers coach Doc Rivers' son-in-law. "We made a run at it, but we just couldn't get us over the hump. The first three quarters of the game set us back."

Harden took over after that, with a pair of step-back 3s and a bounce pass to Tobias Harris that allowed Philadelphia to get some breathing room.

Maxey — who has been Philadelphia's sixth man since returning from a broken foot on Dec. 30 — had 16 of his 27 points in the first half.

"We'll take the win, but that's a good test for us," Rivers said. "We have to be better at handling our emotions, but you don't want to be emotional. I thought we were caught up in that tonight."

TIP INS

Nets: Durant is out with a right MCL sprain. He was active on social media, making comments about trash talk between Embiid and Montrezl Harrell and complaining when Embiid made a D-generation X crotch chop after a three-point play.

76ers: The first quarter was the first time this season in the NBA that both teams had over 40 points. ... On Dec. 5, the Sixers were 12-12 after losing in Houston. Since then, they have gone 19-4 and vaulted from the play-in tournament to the second seed in the East.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

76ers: Host Denver on Saturday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hodgson Vo-Tech 47, Christiana 21

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Appoquinimink 71, Caravel Academy 62, OT

Cape Henlopen 59, Sussex Technical 37

Charter School of Wilmington 61, Wilmington Christian 42

Conrad 70, First State Military 28

Delmarva Christian 61, Gunston Day, Md. 41

Dover 78, Smyrna 72, OT

Glasgow 79, Concord 72

Indian River 56, Delmar 46

Milford 64, Sussex Central 58

Mt. Pleasant 56, Delcastle Tech 55

Polytech 73, Caesar Rodney 53

Salesianum 51, Middletown 32

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 59

Seaford 79, Lake Forest 44

St. Elizabeth 69, Delaware Military Academy 28

St. Georges Tech 68, Newark 45

Tower Hill 58, Tatnall 48

Woodbridge 93, Sussex Academy 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 71, Howard School of Technology 51

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Technical 27

Delmar 39, Indian River 26

Polytech 41, Caesar Rodney 39

Red Lion Christian Academy 49, Brandywine 15

Sanford 62, Wilmington Friends 20

Seaford 49, Lake Forest 47

Smyrna 64, Dover 51

St. Elizabeth 46, Delaware Military Academy 41

Sussex Central 43, Milford 13

Tower Hill 49, Delcastle Tech 28

Ursuline Academy 66, St. Georges Tech 35

Woodbridge 65, Sussex Academy 6

Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 55, Thomas McKean 47

Ferris 80, Great Oaks Charter School 77

Newark Charter 52, MOT Charter 38

Odessa 55, Early College 28

St. Mark's 47, Archmere Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 46, Salisbury, Md. 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, John Dickinson 34

Middletown 44, Concord 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy vs. West Chester Christian, Pa., ccd.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21