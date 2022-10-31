 Skip to main content
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden added 23 points and 17 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards despite missing Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points for Philadelphia.

Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to move to 4-4.

Embiid missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and Bradley Beal added 20 as Washington lost its third in a row and second at home.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9