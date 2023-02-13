 Skip to main content
Harden scores 29 to help 76ers throttle Rockets, 123-104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 on Monday night.

Joel Embiid scored 23 points in 31 minutes for the Sixers, who have won three in a row and improved to 22-8 at home.

"Once you hit shots and make 3s, it kind of opens up everything," said Maxey, who is averaging 16 points and 28.6 minutes in 15 games since being placed in a reserve role.

Jalen Green scored 29 points for the Rockets, who have lost six straight to fall to a league-worst 13-44. KJ Martin added 15 for Houston.

"To me, it's about being more decisive and trying to make the play instead of reading the play," Rockets coach Steven Silas said. "We have to do a better job of that."

It was Harden's fifth game against the Rockets since he forced a trade with Brooklyn at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Harden had played nine seasons with Houston, winning three scoring titles and the 2017-18 MVP award. In those five games, Harden is averaging 24.2 points. nine assists and seven rebounds. Harden now has 218 games in which he's scored at least 20 points and recorded 10 or more assists.

Harden declined to speak to reporters after the game.

The Sixers controlled the action from the outside, shooting 15 for 34 (44.3%) from beyond the arc while holding the Rockets to 6 for 24 (25%) from 3-point range. Maxey helped kick-start an 18-3 fourth-quarter scoring run that stretched Philadelphia's lead to 26 points.

"I feel like I've fixed my spirit, talked to my people and back in the space of having fun," Maxey said. "That's what helps me help my teammates. The spirit is contagious when I am out there, having fun and being energetic. And I think it helps my teammates as well."

Houston entered the game as the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA, converting only 32.8% from beyond the arc.

"We don't have a way to do kick-out 3s and guys are feeling pressure when they are trying to shoot 3s, it seems," Silas said. "Shot creation is what I'm most concerned about."

TIP-INS

Rockets: Guard Kevin Porter Jr. missed his 16th game with a left foot contusion. ... Forward Jabari Smith Jr. posted an Instagram video on Sunday night, complaining about the noise levels coming from Eagles fans on Broad Street in front of Houston's team hotel after the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Silas said the Rockets had no other issues in their Center City hotel. "Jabari was just kidding," Silas said.

76ers: PJ Tucker left the game with right calf tightness and did not return in what Sixers coach Doc Rivers called a precautionary move. Tucker is averaging 3.4 points and four rebounds through 54 games. ... According to multiple reports, the Sixers will sign backup center Dewayne Dedmon to a contract for the rest of the season on Tuesday. Dedmon became a free agent after being waived by San Antonio last Thursday and playing in 30 games for Miami earlier in the year. Dedmon would fill a size gap behind Embiid in the middle. Philadelphia has struggled on the boards, starting the day 28th in the NBA with 40.6 per game.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Oklahoma City Wednesday night in their final game before All-Star Break.

76ers: Host Cleveland on Wednesday night before the break.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Monday, Feb. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 38, Thomas McKean 22

Caesar Rodney 82, Woodbridge 78

Camden Catholic, N.J. 72, Aquinas 34

Concord 83, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Glasgow 52, John Dickinson 35

Odessa 57, First State Military 21

Odyssey Charter 89, Sussex Academy 43

Polytech 72, Milford 70

Sussex Central 65, Delmarva Christian 39

Tatnall 54, St. Andrew's 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 67, Delmarva Christian 44

Greenwood Mennonite School 50, West Nottingham, Md. 28

MOT Charter 69, Odyssey Charter 55

Odessa 43, First State Military 12

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, Christiana 23

Smyrna 68, Sussex Central 16

Saturday, Feb. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 54, Delmar 47

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 52

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 60, Brandywine 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 64, Delcastle Tech 50

Howard School of Technology 57, Indian River 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 33, St. Andrew's 25

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 66, Brandywine 13

Tatnall 60, Newark Charter 26

Woodbridge 70, St. Elizabeth 43

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 47, Sussex Central 44

Conrad 62, Newark 54

Lake Forest 59, Early College 38

Odyssey Charter 67, Red Lion Christian Academy 41

Salesianum 85, St. Mark's 47

Seaford 80, Delcastle Tech 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 67, Newark 30

Archmere Academy 51, Middletown 38

Calvary Christian 50, Chestertown Christian, Md. 9

Sanford 59, Ursuline Academy 51

St. Georges Tech 65, Conrad 46

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32