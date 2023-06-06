(Philadelphia, PA) -- A high profile NBA free agent is uncertain about his future.
The Athletic's Shams Charania joined Ryen Russillo on his podcast and said James Harden is "torn" between leaving the 76ers or joining the Houston Rockets.
Charania said, "I don't think he knows, as far as what I know about his mindset.
He's torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home."
He says the Rockets have close to 70-million-dollars in cap space and will be aggressive in the marketplace.
The 10-time All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 21 points and led the league in assists with 10.7 per game.