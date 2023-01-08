 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harden's triple-double leads 76ers to easy win over Pistons

  • Comments

DETROIT (AP) — James Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a comfortable 123-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

"I hate to you use this example, but when he's playing like this, it's like having a scoring Magic Johnson on the floor," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "When he runs our team with this kind of pace and he scores and gets assists, we're really good."

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points and Montrezl Harrell scored 20 for the Sixers, who have won four of five.

"Our defense was pretty good, we took care of the ball and I think everyone competed hard," Maxey said. "Even someone like Paul Reed comes in and gets nine points and eight offensive rebounds. He plays with so much energy that the other team can't keep up."

Killian Hayes scored 25 points for Detroit, which has alternated wins and losses in its last seven games after a six-game losing streak.

"That's a team playing for a championship and we shot ourselves in the foot," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "We had 22 turnovers - the same number we had in the last game against them. We can't give them points like that."

Isaiah Stewart finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points.

"Stew is the heart of this team," Casey said. "He's not going to be perfect, but you know what you are going to get from him every night."

The Sixers led 71-54 at halftime, thanks to Harrell's 16 points and Harden's 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Harden only needed 27 seconds in the second half to complete his triple-double, setting up Tobias Harris' basket to put Philadelphia up by 19.

Maxey had 11 points in the third to help stay in control. The Sixers outscored the Pistons 29-28 in the quarter to take a 100-82 lead into the fourth.

Detroit narrowed the gap to 116-103 with 3:42 left, Rivers to call a timeout.

The Sixers scored the next five points and cruised to the win.

"The end showed how deep we are," Rivers said. "Matisse (Thybulle) had six steals, Paul had eight offensive rebounds, Danuel House Jr. comes in and hit a couple 3s. Our whole room has bought it."

TIP INS

Sixers: Harden became the 27th NBA player to score 24,000 career points, passing the mark on a layup with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

Pistons: Detroit played without two of its three rotation bigs, Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (hand). That prevented Casey from his usual tactic to go big with his starting lineup and small with the second unit.

UP NEXT

The teams play against on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45

Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Delcastle Tech 57

Caesar Rodney 71, Smyrna 66

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 49

Conrad 58, Delaware Military Academy 21

Dover 54, Sussex Technical 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 43

Howard School of Technology 68, Odessa 50

Laurel 63, Indian River 55

MOT Charter 57, Charter School of Wilmington 51

Middletown 73, Newark 32

Newark Charter 69, First State Military 35

Polytech 77, Sussex Central 67

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

St. Georges Tech 55, William Penn 47

Wilmington Friends 56, Glasgow 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, Delcastle Tech 33

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 20

Concord 61, Brandywine 22

Delaware Military Academy 43, Conrad 36

Delmar 47, Sussex Academy 23

Early College 39, Lake Forest 31

Laurel 42, Indian River 31

Middletown 56, Newark 46

Newark Charter 39, First State Military 18

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 36

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 53, Caesar Rodney 31

Sussex Technical 39, Dover 37

Ursuline Academy 57, St. Elizabeth 45

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 55, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Gunston Day, Md. 49, Aquinas 30

Tower Hill 65, Odyssey Charter 24

Tuesday, Jan. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Dover 62, Sussex Central 42

Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38

Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55

Polytech 67, Milford 61

St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 65, Padua Academy 48

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Delmar 42, Lake Forest 40

Dover 40, Sussex Central 14

Middletown 53, Hodgson Vo-Tech 25

Seaford 55, Early College 52

St. Mark's 65, Delcastle Tech 40

Sussex Technical 41, Caesar Rodney 28

Tatnall 37, Caravel Academy 36

Woodbridge 84, Indian River 21