Harper drives in 2 in return to lineup, Phils beat Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25.

The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.

Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, is in second place in the NL wild-card race.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

WDEL Game of the Week

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum - 9/1, 7pm 

Other Week 1 games

Caesar Rodney at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Laurel at Sussex Tech

DMA at Howard

Arundel (MD) at Doer

Milford at Cambridge-South Dorchester (DM)

Seaford at Col. Richardson (MD)