Harper, Phils get gift in 9th to beat Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura's single to send the Philadelphia Phillies over the Marlins 3-2.

Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies, who rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants.

Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins. Miami lost its eighth in a row and has scored no more than two runs in nine straight games.

Harper hit a high fly down the line in medium left with one out in the ninth. Anderson stumbled and Harper wound up on second. After an intentional walk, Segura singled to win the game.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

St. John's, D.C. 42, Middletown 0

Sussex Central 39, William Penn 14

Friday, Sept. 2

DMA at Howard - suspended

Arundel (MD) 21, Dover  19

Milford 32, Cambridge/SD (MD) 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson (MD) 14

Thursday Sept. 1

Hodgson Vo-Tech 31, Caesar Rodney 0

Laurel 31, Sussex Technical 7

Salesianum 28, Cape Henlopen 21