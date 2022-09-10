 Skip to main content
Harper, Schwarber homer to lift Phillies over Nationals 8-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper ended the longest home run drought of his career and Kyle Schwarber hit his 37th homer of the year, tops in the N.L., to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-5.

Harper homered for the fist time since June 5, a span of 102 plate appearances that also included a two-month stint on the I.L. with a broken thumb. It matched the longest stretch of plate appearances between homers in Harper's career, originally set in 2014 when he was a member of the Nationals.

Schwarber homered for the first time since Aug. 29 to stay atop the league leaders.

Ranger Suarez (9-5) earned the win for the Phillies.

Erick Fedde (6-10) took the loss for the Washington.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 10 

Dover 34, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7

Howard School of Technology 48, Concord 0

Lake Forest 22, Mt. Pleasant 12

Newark 46, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 45, Conrad 6

William Penn 21, Penn Wood, Pa. 5

Friday Sept. 9 

Archbishop Curley, Md. 44, Delaware Military Academy 12

Charter School of Wilmington 21, First State Military 6

John Dickinson 8, Early College 6

Laurel 45, Brandywine 0

Seaford 34, Tower Hill 21

Severn, Md. 41, St. Andrew's 30

Smyrna 14, Arundel, Md. 0

St. Georges Tech 41, Caesar Rodney 6

St. Mark's 48, Red Lion Christian Academy 0

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Indian River 0

Sussex Central 7, Salesianum 0

Sussex Technical 28, Delcastle Tech 20

Thomas McKean 28, Odessa 14

Wilmington Friends 31, Delmar 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Olney Charter, Pa., ppd.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Archmere Academy 42, Tatnall 0

Cape Henlopen 42, Woodbridge 26

Caravel Academy 43, Glasgow 0

 